Ras Al Khaimah launches 24/7 food safety campaign for Ramadan

Municipality urges proper temperature control, safe storage, and regulatory compliance
Ras Al Khaimah: Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have stepped up inspections of food establishments during Ramadan, launching round-the-clock monitoring campaigns and awareness programmes aimed at ensuring public health during the fasting month, officials said.
The Department of Municipality has intensified field inspections as part of a comprehensive risk-based strategy designed to ensure compliance with approved health and safety standards, according to Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Public Health and Safety. He said the plan focuses on strengthening operational readiness across food businesses as consumption rises sharply during Ramadan. (For Ramadan prayer timings, click here)
Inspection teams are prioritising high-risk outlets, including traditional kitchens, hypermarkets, automated bakeries and confectionery shops, where lapses could have a direct impact on consumer health. “The goal is to ensure the safe handling, storage and display of food, while reinforcing adherence to regulatory and hygiene requirements,” Al Suwaidi said according to Emarat Al Youm.
The campaigns are being carried out through three operational shifts to ensure continuous field supervision. Authorities are checking temperature controls, food storage and preparation practices, and overall compliance with approved regulations. Preventive visits have already been expanded in the weeks leading up to Ramadan and will continue throughout the holy month. (For zakat calculator, click here)
The municipality has also organised a series of pre-Ramadan workshops for food handlers and safety officers, aimed at raising awareness and promoting best practices in food safety. Officials stressed that serving food inside restaurants during the daytime is permitted under existing regulations, but displaying food outside commercial premises during Ramadan is strictly prohibited.
Penalties for violations will follow a structured escalation process, depending on the severity and recurrence of the offence. Measures range from warnings and financial fines to temporary suspension of activities or administrative closure where necessary.
Authorities urged food business owners to comply with safety requirements, particularly by controlling temperatures during preparation, storage and serving, avoiding unnecessary early cooking, and ensuring that cooked food is not left at room temperature for more than two hours.
The department also called on businesses to align production volumes with their actual capacity to prevent overcrowding and unsafe practices, while consumers were advised to check the licensing of food outlets and ensure that food is stored at appropriate temperatures to safeguard their health.