Sharjah Municipality sets Dh3,000 and Dh500 permit fees with strict rules for displays
Sharjah Municipality has announced the start of permit issuance for businesses to prepare and display food during daytime hours in the holy month of Ramadan, setting conditions and fees for restaurants, cafeterias and food retailers.
The municipality said food preparation permits cover kitchens and food outlets, including those inside shopping centres, and allow cooking during fasting hours but prohibit receiving dine-in customers. Preparation and cooking are restricted to kitchen areas only. The permit fee is set at Dh3,000.
Separate permits are available for displaying food before iftar in front of shops, including restaurants, cafeterias, sweet shops and bakeries, for a fee of Dh500.
Displayed items must be placed in enclosed glass cases at least one-metre high, use food-grade packaging and be stored at appropriate temperatures.
Jamal Al Mazmi, Director of the Health Control and Safety Department, explained that the municipality issues these permits to ensure hygienic conditions.
According to the official, the following food handling conditions must be adhered to:
Food must be placed in stainless steel containers
Food must be displayed in an airtight glass box not less than 100cm high and equipped with a sliding or hinged door,
Food must be covered with aluminum foil, or transparent food-grade plastic, and
Food must be kept at an appropriate temperature (not refrigerated or frozen).
Applications are submitted through the municipality’s commercial licensing portal.