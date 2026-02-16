Abu Dhabi sets strict rules for Ramadan tent permits

DMT outlines free permit process, strict safety rules and liability terms
With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the conditions and guidelines for issuing permits to install Ramadan tents in front of houses and residential villas across all areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) outlined the requirements for obtaining permits to set up temporary Ramadan “Iftar” tents, enabling companies and residents to secure the necessary approvals during the holy month.
In a clarification statement, the Department noted that the service does not require the submission of additional documents and carries no fees. Permits can be obtained through a simple process that includes logging in with the UAE Digital ID, submitting the application, and receiving approval to install the Ramadan tent.
The Department emphasised several requirements that must be observed when installing tents, including allowing only one tent outside the plot boundary (house or residential villa). The tent must not exceed 60 square metres in area, and the highest point must not exceed 4.5 metres in height.
Tents may be constructed using materials specifically designed for tents, such as wool fabric, traditional “بيت شعر” materials, tarpaulin, and similar approved materials. Installation must be directly in front of the property owner’s residence within the area between the plot boundary and the pavement only, without affecting traffic flow, pedestrian movement, or any public services.
The Department also stressed the importance of avoiding excavation works and ensuring that tents are not placed over visible utilities or service infrastructure.
The plot owner (house or villa owner) bears full responsibility for any damage to public or private property resulting from the installation or removal of the tent. Installing the tent in a location other than the approved site will constitute a violation of permit conditions and may subject the permit holder to legal action under DMT regulations.
The Department further confirmed a strict prohibition on the use of cooking equipment, charcoal, or the conduct of any commercial activities such as selling, buying, renting, or promotional activities inside the tent.
Abu Dhabi Municipality clarified that it reserves the right to request immediate removal of the tent in emergency situations, upon receiving complaints, or if any of the stated requirements are violated. The property owner must also indemnify the municipality against any claims or liabilities arising from the use of the permit.
