Abu Dhabi tests driverless trucks in first regional pilot

Officials said the project is designed to test how autonomous trucks perform in a controlled industrial environment before any wider rollout. The vehicles are running under approved safety rules and operational standards.

Abu Dhabi has launched the region’s first pilot operation of autonomous logistics and freight trucks, marking a new step in the emirate’s push towards smart mobility.

The project is part of broader efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility network and prepare the legal framework for new technologies in the transport sector. Officials believe autonomous freight vehicles could improve delivery times, reduce operational costs and support supply chains across industrial zones.

Authorities say the trial will help assess how ready the technology is for commercial use. It will also provide real-world data to shape future transport regulations.

Throughout 2025, developers worked under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Mobility to adjust the artificial intelligence systems to suit local roads and freight requirements. The aim was to ensure the trucks can operate safely and smoothly in real conditions.

Abu Dhabi Mobility said it will continue working with local and international partners on pilot projects that promote innovation while maintaining safety and sustainability standards.

The initiative also supports the goals of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the country as a leader in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

According to officials, autonomous freight services could enhance the efficiency of the transport network and strengthen the competitiveness of key economic sectors.

He said the initiative expands the use of autonomous systems beyond passenger transport to include freight and logistics. He added that testing the technology in a structured and monitored setting allows regulators to develop future policies based on practical experience.

