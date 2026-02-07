Abu Dhabi expands Robotaxi services to Khalifa City, Masdar and Rabdan

New routes and areas added as driverless taxis record strong growth and safety.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has announced the expansion of its Robotaxi services to include new areas across the emirate. The expansion reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its smart mobility network and advance its sustainable transport objectives.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the seventh Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), which focus on smart autonomous systems technologies. The expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for smart and autonomous mobility and forms part of a broader strategy to deliver safe and efficient next-generation transport solutions. It aims to enhance network efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and improve quality of life for all members of the community.
Building on the service’s success since its launch in 2021 across Yas, Al Saadiyat, Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, as well as Zayed International Airport, ITC is expanding operations into new high-activity, high-density areas, including Khalifa City, Masdar City and Rabdan. New routes will also be introduced connecting Abu Dhabi Corniche with Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, giving residents and visitors more smart mobility options and wider access to autonomous services across the emirate. The service is operated commercially by WeRide and Uber, in collaboration with the local operator Tawasul Transport, in accordance with the approved permits.
ITC has confirmed that the next phase will see an expansion of the autonomous vehicle fleet to meet growing demand and support the service’s rapid growth, strengthening operational readiness and improving performance efficiency. It noted that the service has seen rising uptake since its launch, recording growth of nearly 150 per cent in the number of trips during 2025, driven by previous operational expansions and increasing user confidence in the smart technologies used in operation. The vehicles also achieved a 99.9 per cent safety rate
Working closely with the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and its development partners, the Integrated Transport Centre continues to strengthen the supporting infrastructure for autonomous driving solutions. This includes upgrading monitoring and control systems, enhancing next-generation connectivity, and ensuring a safe and reliable operating environment for autonomous vehicles.
This expansion reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to investing in smart and autonomous mobility and enables the delivery of next-generation services that support smart city ambitions and the development of a sustainable, efficient transport system, reinforcing the emirate’s global position in adopting innovation and advanced technologies.
