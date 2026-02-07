Abu Dhabi expands Robotaxi services to Khalifa City, Masdar and Rabdan

ITC has confirmed that the next phase will see an expansion of the autonomous vehicle fleet to meet growing demand and support the service’s rapid growth, strengthening operational readiness and improving performance efficiency. It noted that the service has seen rising uptake since its launch, recording growth of nearly 150 per cent in the number of trips during 2025, driven by previous operational expansions and increasing user confidence in the smart technologies used in operation. The vehicles also achieved a 99.9 per cent safety rate