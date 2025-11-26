Now, you can hail fully driverless robotaxis in Abu Dhabi – Here’s how to book it

Public robotaxi rides began on Yas Island using Uber’s new 'autonomous' category
Abu Dhabi: The future of mobility is here, and UAE residents and visitors will be among the first in the world to experience it.
After a long wait, WeRide and Uber have launched the Middle East’s first Level 4 fully driverless Robotaxi commercial service in Abu Dhabi, making it the first city outside the United States to offer fully driverless rides on the Uber platform.
According to a joint WeRide and Uber statement, public operations started on Yas Island, allowing riders to book trips without a driver or vehicle specialist onboard through Uber Comfort, UberX, or the new ‘autonomous’ ride option, a global first on the NYSE-listed Uber platform.
Uber has already updated its app for autonomous options.
According to information on the ride hailing app, the service can be used from 10 am to 4 pm.
WeRide and Uber launched their Robotaxi ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi – the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the U.S. and China last year December.
The partnership expanded in July 2025 to cover about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas, including Al Reem and Al Maryah. By the end of 2025, WeRide and Uber plan to extend services to cover additional areas in Abu Dhabi city core. WeRide currently has over 100 Robotaxis in the Middle East.
This service offers an easy, futuristic transport option for residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi. Without needing human drivers, passengers can expect seamless and potentially faster journeys on popular routes like Yas Island, making it convenient for those travelling during busy hours or to event venues.
With safety measures approved by authorities, riders can experience next-generation travel that could lower costs and reduce wait times. Early adopters will be part of a groundbreaking shift toward smarter, eco-friendlier urban mobility.
The launch was supported by the world’s first city-level fully driverless Robotaxi permit given by Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). This permit followed federal approval and rigorous safety testing, showing strong confidence in the technology and regulatory framework.
WeRide has operated in Abu Dhabi since 2021, steadily expanding autonomous service coverage to the city’s main districts such as Al Reem and Al Maryah. The partnership with Uber plans to cover most of Abu Dhabi’s core areas by the end of 2025, increasing availability for everyday travellers.
This growing Robotaxi fleet, currently over 100 vehicles, could eventually reduce car ownership and lower traffic congestion for the public.
Driverless robotaxis could impact daily life by providing better access to transport for those without private vehicles or drivers, including elderly and disabled people.
Reduced human error on roads might translate to fewer accidents, while the electric, autonomous fleet supports the UAE’s green mobility goals. For regular users, this technology promises more affordable as well.
