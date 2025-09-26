I rode Dubai’s driverless Robotaxi and it gave me goosebumps

By the time we completed the ride, I was taking selfies and grinning like a kid who had just discovered magic. Dubai’s roads had never felt this exciting, this safe, or this full of possibility. And this is just the pilot phase. By the first quarter of next year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) expects Robotaxis to be available to the public. RTA and Baidu’s Apollo Go have signed an agreement to deploy 1,000 autonomous vehicles in Dubai, with around 50 currently in trial runs. Stepping out of the RT6, one thought lingered in my mind: I had just ridden in the future and it felt amazing.