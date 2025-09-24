Sheikh Hamdan reviews ‘Dubai Future Ride’ at Self-Driving Transport Congress

Dubai continues to strengthen its status as global hub for innovation: Sheikh Hamdan
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, inaugurated the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025.
“Dubai continues to strengthen its status as a global hub for innovation and future-driven technologies. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are working to make Dubai the world’s most future-ready city, the best place to live and the fastest in adopting innovations that enhance quality of life,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
The two-day event hosts 55 leading exhibitors showcasing innovations in self-driving vehicles and buses, robotics, artificial intelligence, and smart, sustainable mobility.
“The Self-Driving Transport Strategy is a key part of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its global leadership across sectors. We have adopted an integrated approach that prioritises research and development, attracts investment, and embraces cutting-edge technologies to ensure Dubai remains at the forefront of global transformations, especially in the digital economy and emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence,” Sheikh Hamdan noted.
“Our goal is to present the world with a model for autonomous mobility, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a pioneer in sustainability and a living laboratory for the future.”
During the event, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest updates regarding Dubai’s self-driving taxi service, where three leading global companies have begun pilot operations of more than 60 autonomous vehicles in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim. The service is scheduled for commercial launch without a driver in 2026.
Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the unified visual identity for self-driving vehicles, which will operate under the brand ‘Dubai Future Ride’. These vehicles aim to offer passengers an enhanced experience with AI-powered interactive entertainment screens.
The initiative is part of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy 2025–2040, which seeks to raise the share of trips made via autonomous transport from 20.4 per cent today to 25 per cent by 2030, and further to 36 per cent by 2040.
The exhibition is being held as part of the Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, with the participation of more than 3,000 attendees from across the globe and over 80 speakers, including senior officials, researchers, experts, and developers of advanced self-driving technologies.
