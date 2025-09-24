Robotaxis hit Dubai roads ahead of 2026 launch, RTA confirms

Trial runs with safety drivers underway in select areas, including Jumeirah
Residents, don’t be surprised to find driverless taxis on Dubai streets ahead of their commercial launch in the first quarter of 2026, said a top official from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Pilot tests are underway in select parts of the city, including Jumeirah, said Khaled Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA's Public Transport Agency.
The developments follow the MoUs inked this year by RTA with global autonomous vehicle companies Baidu (Apollo Go), Pony.ai, and WeRide to introduce such services in the city.
“The idea is to provide robotaxi services in Dubai by the first quarter of 2026. It will be commercially available to the public,” Al Awadhi told Gulf News during the two-day Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.
Pilot tests have been held on closed and open roads in Dubai Silicon Oasis, with all three companies completing initial trials. Open-road testing was conducted after the RTA issued trial permits.
“Out of the three companies, Baidu and WeRide have completed tests in Dubai Silicon Oasis and have now started operating in certain city areas, such as Jumeirah, for open-road testing with safety drivers.”
Currently, as many as 60 vehicles are involved – 50 by Baidu and 10 by WeRide.
The trials are being closely monitored by RTA’s technical team, with consultants evaluating safety measures.
Selected participants at Dubai World Congress were given rides in Baidu’s robotaxis to provide feedback and help engage the public. Once commercial operations commence in early 2026, the robotaxis will operate across a wider area without safety drivers, as rules and regulations for autonomous vehicles are already in place. The RTA plans to continue testing on both closed and open roads to ensure safety and readiness for the full public rollout.
“Once the commercial operations start in the first quarter of 2026, it will be definitely driverless,” Al Awadhi added.
