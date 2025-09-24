World’s first Chief AI Officer: How Dubai puts people first in AI

Rashidi noted Dubai’s approach to AI governance is what sets it apart from the rest.

“Dubai is one of the few spaces where AI happens with the people and not to the people. Other nations aren’t necessarily following that playbook.”

The journey from pilot projects to full-scale adoption is where Dubai’s strategy becomes critical. “Many can run pilots. The challenge is pivoting from pilot to production, and then to mass adoption. That’s where data management, governance, and security matter most. Most consumers don’t live in our world of AI, so the feeling of safety is the most important feeling.”

Dubai is already testing autonomous taxis in select areas, preparing for a future where AI-driven mobility is not just possible but trusted and embraced by residents and visitors alike. The city remains on track to begin commercial operations of driverless cars by the first quarter of 2026.