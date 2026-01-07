‘World is one family’: Indian Army Chief moved by BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi

I am carrying a lot of lessons home, says General Upendra Dwivedi
Chief of Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi. He was moved by the marvellous architecture and hand-carved sculptures at the pink sandstone temple. General Dwivedi was welcomed by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, and briefed on the temple.
“You have brought the whole world and put in one place so that the whole generation as such as of today gets to learn something. And the best part here is that this temple has harmonised itself in the land where it has been made,” General Dwivedi said.
The temple features sculptures depicting key moments from the Indian epics ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’, as well as tales from Hindu scriptures and historical narratives, along with Arabic symbols. It showcases 250 valuable stories from various civilisations, including Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Aztec, and Indian cultures as well.
“Of course, we knew about the Indian tales and the other tales also, but when you are telling this to the whole world, the world feels as one.”
Visitors of all religions and backgrounds are welcome to explore the temple, learn about Hindu traditions, and participate in cultural programmes.
“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). When the world is one, then the religions do not matter, what matters is humanity. “And this is what you have brought in here. How various religions have come together to bring the humankind together. The world is one, we all are one, and we all offer peace.”
Reiterating that the temple reflects the core values of “truth, transparency and trust’, General Dwivedi summarised its incredible inspiration in one sentence: “If you believe in yourself, and if you believe in God, anything is possible on this earth.”
“After coming here, I have become more enlightened. It’s a great lesson for me, great learning for me. I am carrying a lot of lessons home and I am sure these lessons will empower the Indian Army in a big way.”
