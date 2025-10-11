Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu temple’s ‘Fairy Tale’ show wins global award

Experience takes visitors on a journey through the Mandir’s milestones
The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi has won the 2025 MONDO-DR Award in the ‘House of Worship’ category for its immersive ‘Fairy Tale’ audiovisual show, earning global recognition for its innovation and spiritual storytelling.
Held in Orlando, Florida, the awards celebrate excellence in audiovisual integration across entertainment, cultural and architectural spaces. The Mandir’s win highlights its blend of traditional design and advanced multimedia technology to create a transformative spiritual experience.
The first traditional Hindu sandstone temple in the Middle East, the temple was inaugurated in February 2024 by Mahant Swami Maharaj and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its ‘Fairy Tale’ experience takes visitors through key milestones, from Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s 1997 prayer for a temple in the UAE to its completion in Abu Dhabi.
Developed by a global team of consultants, designers, engineers and volunteers, the immersive show uses 20 high-luminosity video projectors, surround sound and intricate animation to narrate the Mandir’s journey and its message of harmony. Housed in a specially constructed auditorium, the show is projected on all four walls and the floor using the video projectors and provides a cutting-edge surround sound experience.
The architectural marvel in Abu Dhabi won after being shortlisted alongside Bristol Cathedral in the UK, Lalita Ghat and Kashi Vishwanath Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and the National Mosque of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. This recognition establishes the BAPS Hindu Mandir as a technological benchmark for immersive AV design in sacred spaces.
Adrian Goulder, Technical Director of VueAV, said the project stood out for its creative concept and spiritual depth. “Most AV videos and presentations focus on user experiences to enhance a return on investment. However, here the message is solely on unity and spiritual growth. It is more than an immersive experience, it is transformative.”
Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, said the honour reflected the Mandir’s mission of inclusivity.
“This was never about just installing a show, sound systems or lighting. This was about designing an environment where every heart regardless of background, can feel a deeper connection to universal spirituality.”
The award reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a centre for cultural collaboration and innovation, where technology and tradition meet to celebrate shared human values.
