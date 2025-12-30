The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi wins Healthcare Sustainability Leader of the Year Award

Can you share the story behind your organisation’s sustainability journey?

Burjeel Hospital’s journey has been guided by a simple belief: true healing cares for both people and the planet that sustains them. From the outset, the hospital was envisioned as a future-ready institution aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to build one of the most advanced and responsible healthcare systems in the region. As the organisation grew in scale and complexity, so did its responsibility toward the environment, the community, and future generations. Sustainability did not begin as a standalone initiative. It evolved naturally from a focus on efficiency, quality, and accountability in healthcare delivery. Over time, this translated into structured efforts across energy, water, waste management, and digital transformation. Today, it is embedded into operations, decision-making, and performance measurement, aligned with frameworks such as the Department of Health’s Emerald Sustainability Index and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision.

What motivated you to prioritise these practices, and how has your approach evolved?

The motivation came from recognising the scale at which hospitals operate. Healthcare facilities run continuously, consume significant resources, and generate complex waste streams. Responsible resource management was identified as a way to enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen long-term resilience.

Initial efforts focused on practical interventions such as energy efficiency and waste segregation. Over time, these evolved into a comprehensive ESG framework supported by leadership oversight, measurable targets, and regular reporting. Sustainability is now integrated into governance, procurement, digital systems, and workforce training, with leadership driving progress.

What tangible impact have these initiatives delivered?