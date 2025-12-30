The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi wins Healthcare Sustainability Leader of the Year Award

Burjeel Hospital on embedding environmental care into healthcare excellence
Burjeel Hospital’s journey has been guided by a simple belief: true healing cares for both people and the planet that sustains them. From the outset, the hospital was envisioned as a future-ready institution aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to build one of the most advanced and responsible healthcare systems in the region. As the organisation grew in scale and complexity, so did its responsibility toward the environment, the community, and future generations. Sustainability did not begin as a standalone initiative. It evolved naturally from a focus on efficiency, quality, and accountability in healthcare delivery. Over time, this translated into structured efforts across energy, water, waste management, and digital transformation. Today, it is embedded into operations, decision-making, and performance measurement, aligned with frameworks such as the Department of Health’s Emerald Sustainability Index and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision.
The motivation came from recognising the scale at which hospitals operate. Healthcare facilities run continuously, consume significant resources, and generate complex waste streams. Responsible resource management was identified as a way to enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen long-term resilience.
Initial efforts focused on practical interventions such as energy efficiency and waste segregation. Over time, these evolved into a comprehensive ESG framework supported by leadership oversight, measurable targets, and regular reporting. Sustainability is now integrated into governance, procurement, digital systems, and workforce training, with leadership driving progress.
Burjeel Hospital has reduced resource consumption through LED lighting, energy-efficient chillers, sensor-based water systems, and hybrid vehicles. A shift from plastic to paper bags eliminated more than 1.4 million plastic bags, while improved waste management reduced nearly 49,000 kilograms of waste in one year. Community initiatives, including mangrove planting and extensive staff training, have strengthened engagement and environmental awareness. From a business perspective, digital transformation through advanced EMR and HR platforms has reduced paper use, improved accuracy, and enhanced patient safety — demonstrating that responsible practices and healthcare excellence can progress together.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox