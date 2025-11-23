Autistic Emirati teen pianist steals hearts at BAPS Mandir Abu Dhabi

Ahmed Al Hashemi mesmerises with 8 pieces, from Beethoven to his score
The serene amphitheatre beside the Ganga waters at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi resonated with music and emotion as 15-year-old Emirati pianist Ahmed Al Hashemi, a remarkable young artist on the autism spectrum, delivered a spellbinding performance that left more than 500 guests in awe.
The event, titled ‘A Symphony of Harmony’, celebrated people of determination and promoted values of compassion, inclusivity and shared humanity.
Ahmed has already represented the UAE in more than 200 performances across nine countries. His accolades include the UNESCO Rising Talent Honorary Certificate and the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for social impact through music.
Ahmed performed eight pieces, blending classical compositions, including works by Beethoven, with his own original creations. His recital, a journey through delicate melodies and powerful crescendos, underscored how courage and determination can transform challenges into extraordinary expression.
“A few months ago I visited the temple and was so moved by the peace and love I felt here that I knew I wanted to perform here,” Ahmed said.
“I wrote a letter expressing my wish to play piano at the temple, and here we are. This is special because, although I have performed in many countries like Japan and Korea, this is my big solo at home, and to play it in a place like this, where I feel at peace, is such a dream come true.”
Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head of the Mandir, reflected on the transformative power of music. He shared a story of Sadguru Premanand Swami, whose melody at an unusual hour brought peace to all around him, highlighting how music can elevate the spirit and nurture inner harmony.
Swami Brahmaviharidas praised Ahmed as a shining example of resilience and the limitless potential of People of Determination, and expressed gratitude to his family and the UAE leadership for their support.
“With courage, compassion, and determination, let us overcome all our inner limitations to create a world of harmony,” he said.
The highlight of the evening was Ahmed’s original composition, Dark to Light, a musical tribute to the temple that moved from quiet introspection to a radiant crescendo, symbolizing humanity’s journey toward understanding, compassion, and unity.
“I wanted to share a message of love, peace and harmony, because when we truly listen to one another, the world becomes a kinder place. Music has the power to bring hearts together, beyond language, culture, or differences. If even one note tonight made you feel calm or connected, that is the greatest reward for me,” Ahmed said.
Swami Brahmaviharidas presented Ahmed with a special memento – a miniature model of the Mandir surrounded by musical notes – symbolising the harmony between faith, art, and the human spirit. BAPS volunteer Shaily Desai honoured Ahmed’s mother, Eiman Alaleeli, with a bouquet, recognising her unwavering support in nurturing her son’s talent.
The evening was not just a celebration of music, but a testament to the power of determination, inclusivity, and the extraordinary talent flourishing within the UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox