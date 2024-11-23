Abu Dhabi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, an architectural marvel of hand-carved sculptures, has been honoured with the Best Cultural Project awards across the Mena region.

Constructed in accordance with the ancient Hindu ‘shilpa shastras’, the temple is a masterpiece featuring more than 30,000 intricately carved stone pieces that celebrate the rich culture and history of India. Recognising its architectural brilliance, cultural significance, and positive societal impact, the temple has been awarded the Best Cultural Project in both the UAE and the Mena region at the MEED Project Awards 2024.

Representatives from the BAPS Hindu Mandir committee, alongside their partners at Capital Engineering, attended the ceremony to receive the awards.

Architectural brilliance

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, highlighted the significance of the recognition.

“These awards reflect not only the technical and architectural brilliance of the BAPS Hindu Mandir but also the spirit of unity and harmony that inspired its creation. This vision became reality through the generous support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, whose tireless efforts have promoted love and inclusivity in the UAE, the Middle East, and across the globe.”

Hand-carved sculptures

The hand-carved sculptures depict key moments from the Indian epics ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’, as well as tales from Hindu scriptures and historical narratives, along with Arabic symbols. Additionally, the temple showcases 250 valuable stories from various civilisations, including Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Aztec, and Indian cultures, highlighting a global heritage of wisdom and tradition.

“While BAPS has constructed more than 1,600 temples worldwide, the unique features and intricate craftsmanship of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi are iconic and historic, and we are proud that the UAE is its home,” Swami added.