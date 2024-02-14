Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir - Middle East’s biggest and Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple - on Wednesday evening.
BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, is a volunteer-driven Hindu fellowship.
On Wednesday at the inauguration, Modi was joined by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, which built the Dh350 million BAPS Hindu Mandir on land donated by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi during Modi’s UAE visit in 2015.
The temple structure in Abu Dhabi has been constructed with donations from the Indian community members and represents the religious tolerance and harmony upheld by the UAE’s leadership.
Modi, who had unveiled a 3D printed model of the traditional stone temple in Dubai during its foundation laying ceremony in 2018, arrived to the temple site in Abu Mureikhah area for the historic public dedication ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir during his seventh visit to the UAE.
Earlier in the morning, the BAPS priests took part in the consecration ceremony of the temple.
Thousands of devotees and VIP guests from across the world witnessed the official opening ceremony of the temple, which was an invitee-only event.
While Modi joined the head priests for religious ceremonies, special prayers were held simultaneously across thousands of temples across the world under BAPS.