Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman, Transworld Group

Warmest congratulations on the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. This historic event not only signifies the profound cultural bonds shared between India and the UAE but also emphasises the principles of tolerance and unity. May this mandir stand as a symbol of peace and wisdom for all. As a leader in the industry, I view this initiative as a pivotal achievement for the UAE, reinforcing its global reputation as a paragon of tolerance. Furthermore, it highlights the deepening ties between India and the UAE, paving the way for increased collaboration and understanding across diverse sectors. This significant moment establishes a positive precedent for promoting global cultural exchange and unity. Transworld has exemplified its dedication to seva by providing comprehensive logistics support for the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Their seamless transportation of materials and resources played a crucial role in realising this monumental project.

Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon

As the doors of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi open to welcome devotees and visitors alike, I pray that the divine place will become a source of inspiration and solace for all. As an Indian, I am grateful to the benevolent Leadership of the UAE and nothing gives us more joy than the temple being inaugurated by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. This Mandir in Abu Dhabi, being the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East, will attract thousands of visitors from across the globe, resulting in the country securing a place on the global spiritual tourism map. The temple will act as an impetus to the efforts of the foreign diplomatic missions based in the UAE in promoting inbound tourism from their respective countries to the UAE.

Abdul Salam K.P., Vice-Chairman, Malabar Group

The unveiling of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi marks a significant milestone in strengthening the enduring relationship between India and the UAE. This mandir, poised to become a cultural landmark, will play a pivotal role in cultivating greater understanding and appreciation for the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture amongst a global audience.

Shamlal Ahamed, MD, International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

The momentous occasion of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi inaugurating the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi signifies a deep-rooted spirit of religious harmony, cultural exchange, and cooperation between India and the UAE. The mandir serves as a symbol of the visionary objective to promote tolerance and unity among nations, cultures and faiths, while also serving as a meaningful acknowledgement of the Indian community, underscoring the importance of our cultural heritage on a global platform.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & Managing Director, Adil Group of Supermarkets

We extend a warm welcome to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on his visit to the UAE for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This historic occasion signifies the deep cultural ties between India and the UAE and promotes religious harmony.

We are honoured by Prime Minister Modi’s presence, which strengthens bilateral relations and fosters mutual prosperity. Thank you for your leadership and commitment to friendship between our nations. We eagerly anticipate the inauguration ceremony and the celebration of our shared cultural heritage.

PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman, Sobha Group

On this momentous occasion of the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, we extend our sincere congratulations to the wise leadership of the UAE and the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. As a symbol of unity, tolerance, and peace, this magnificent monument will serve as beacon of hope for the entire world. At Sobha Realty, we are delighted to play a key role in this historic milestone by contributing to the rich legacy of cultural diversity in the region. We also take this opportunity to applaud the visionary leaders for establishing an environment in which such embodiments of harmony can thrive. May this sacred space serve as an inspiration for a future that is marked by shared values and mutual respect.

Nitin Jain, Managing Director, Affordables

On this momentous occasion of the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and deepest gratitude. Your visionary leadership has made our dream of a spiritual haven away from home a reality.

This monumental gesture not only strengthens the bond between our nations but also reinforces the sense of belonging for the Indian community in the UAE. Thank you for fostering an environment where diversity and cultural harmony thrive. Your support embodies the spirit of unity and friendship that enriches our lives in the UAE.

Harish Tahiliani, Managing Director, Arab India Spices LLC

In the spirit of unity and global harmony, the business fraternity in the UAE joyously salutes the leaders of the UAE and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic inauguration, today of the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi. This architectural marvel stands as a bridge between cultures, a testament to the enduring friendship and deep-rooted ties between India and the UAE. As the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East, it symbolises the UAE’s vision of tolerance and inclusivity, echoing the country’s ethos as a sanctuary of multicultural coexistence. Let this temple serve as a beacon, illuminating the path toward a future where diversity is celebrated and embraced, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a harbinger of human progress and unity in our diverse world.

Dr Abhishek Jajoo, Founding Partner & CEO, AJMS Global Group

We extend our warmest congratulations to the Indian diaspora in the UAE and around the world on the momentous occasion of the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today, by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. This gesture of interfaith harmony is a testament to the deep bilateral relations between India and the UAE, and signifies to the rest of the world that the UAE stands tall amongst the nations of the world as a beacon of tolerance and human progress.

Sanjeevv Bhatia, Chairman & MD, SB Group Intl

On behalf of the Indian business community in the UAE, we extend heartfelt congratulations to the UAE Leadership, President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of the official inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This historic event not only underscores the enduring bond between India and the UAE but also highlights the UAE’s commitment to tolerance and progress on a global scale. We are proud witnesses to the strengthening bilateral relations, and this magnificent temple stands as a testament to our shared values and aspirations.

Parvathy Achyuth, Founder and CEO, Zaecy

As the Indian woman entrepreneur behind Zaecy, an athleisure apparel brand launched in the UAE, witnessing the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today will hold special significance. It symbolises the beautiful reunion of two nations, fostering unity across religions, cultures, and customs. I extend heartfelt congratulations to the UAE Leadership and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for this historic event. This marks the deep bilateral relations between India and the UAE, showcasing the power of tolerance and respect to progress the world towards peace and love. Zaecy, a brand committed to diversity and inclusivity, echoes this sentiment, promoting confidence and strength for all. Personally, as an Indian entrepreneur, this chapter is a source of pride, bridging my roots with my second home, the UAE. It sets an inspiring example for the world on choosing peace.

Rajeev Gupta, Founder & CEO, Lime Source Consultancy

Lime Source Group extends congratulations and salutations to the visionary leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, as well as UAE residents and the Indian diaspora on the landmark inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. An architectural marvel, the mandir shares with the people of the world the universal message of tolerance, peace, and mutual love and respect for all faiths.

Santhosh Kumar, Director, Beedo International

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is a marvel of architectural beauty and stands as a testament to the UAE’s dedication in fostering a healthy environment that echoes the spirit of diversity and religious harmony. As the largest temple in the Middle East, it opens its doors in the heart of the UAE, and stands as a place of worship and a beacon of tolerance, enhancing qualitative growth. We congratulate the visionary leaders of the UAE and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the marvelous inauguration of the mandir as this will enrich peace and stability at both regional and international levels.

Bal Krishen, Chairman and CEO, Century Financial

I extend profound congratulations to the visionary leadership of the UAE and the esteemed Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on the momentous inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The inauguration of the mandir resonates deeply as a symbol of India-UAE harmony. This magnificent temple, a testament to tolerance and progress, strengthens our cultural tapestry and opens doors for robust collaboration, setting a global example. Witnessing this blossoming partnership fills me with profound pride. The BAPS Hindu Mandir marks a new chapter, one we’re eager to build on, fostering a future of shared prosperity with the UAE.”

Surandar Jesrani, Group CEO & Managing Partner, MMJS Group

