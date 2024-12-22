Washington: Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and "severe emotional distress."

The legal action comes months after rumors of tension on the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, according to a report by TMZ.

The lawsuit, filed by Lively, 37, details several allegations about Baldoni's behavior during production. Among the claims, the actress cites instances of inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members. Lively also alleges that Baldoni showed her explicit images and made inappropriate remarks about the cast and crew.

According to the suit, Lively demanded specific boundaries during a meeting attended by several figures, including her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The requests, as outlined in the lawsuit cited by TMZ, included: "no more showing nude videos or images to Blake," "no more adding sex scenes outside the approved script," and "no further comments about Blake's late father."

Baldoni's attorney further alleged that Lively's team deliberately planted "false and entirely fabricated negative stories" about Baldoni in the media ahead of the film's release.

Sony Pictures, the film's distributor, reportedly approved Lively's demands. However, the lawsuit claims that Baldoni later launched a "social manipulation" campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

In response to the allegations, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement to PEOPLE, calling Lively's claims "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious." Freedman also accused Lively of being "difficult" on set, alleging that she threatened to withhold participation in filming and promotional activities, which purportedly impacted the film's release.

Representatives for Lively, Baldoni, and Sony Pictures have not yet commented on the matter.