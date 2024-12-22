Dubai: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has reportedly issued a stern warning to employees regarding the misuse of work-from-home (WFH) privileges, according to a leaked internal email that has gone viral.

The email criticises employees for poor office attendance and warns of consequences for those who have exploited the WFH policy.

Aggarwal expressed frustration in the email, stating, “It is shocking that a lot of people have very poor attendance,” and stressed that employees should have the “basic self-respect” not to take advantage of the company. He clarified that Ola does not have a WFH policy, except for “genuine needs,” and announced stricter attendance measures starting Monday.

In the email, Aggarwal also addressed excuses, including claims that facial recognition data was inaccurate, saying, “Let’s not insult basic intelligence.” He urged employees to attend work, contribute meaningfully, and align with Ola’s mission.

While the authenticity of the email could not be independently verified by media outlets, a screenshot of the message has sparked discussion on social media.