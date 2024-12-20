Dubai: Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor, known for his memorable roles in Indian television, recently resurfaced after a long break, revealing a significant weight loss that has sparked widespread discussion.

The 51-year-old’s leaner look has captured attention across social media, with fans and peers weighing in on his transformation.

From mean-spirited jokes about the actor undergoing gastric surgery for weight loss to his peers marvelling at this transformation, his recent post has ignited discussions about celebrities drastically changing in appearance.

Actress Neena Gupta jokingly asked, “What is that u?” while actor Karan Wahi responded with a string of heart emojis.

One fan wrote, “Oh my God, I didn’t even recognize him!” while another quipped, “Has he done gastric bypass surgery?”

A humorous comment speculated, “AI-generated hai.”

Meanwhile, others were keen to know more, with one user stating, “Please share details of this transformation—it’s amazing!”

Ram addresses fans directly

Later, Ram took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, captioning it, “Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta, was working on myself quite extensively.”

The post offered a closer look at his updated appearance, showing him in a classic shirt-and-denim ensemble.