Wondering what to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Explore the intense family saga of Marco, the dystopian world of UI, or the historical story of The Six Triple Eight. Or simply, enjoy the quirky charm of director Ashiq Abu's whacky Malayalam thriller Rifle Club. Whatever your mood, there’s something for everyone.

Marco (UAE cinemas):

If you enjoy action thrillers with a family twist, then this Malayalam-language film might interest you. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film stars Unni Mukundan as Marco, the younger son of the Adattu family, who are involved in gold smuggling. Mukundan delivers a steady performance as a man navigating loss and vengeance. It's bloody and filled with gravity-defying stunts. The cast includes Jagadish, Siddique, and Anson Paul.

Mufasa: The Lion King (UAE cinemas):

If you are looking for a family-friendly film with stunning visuals, Mufasa: The Lion King could be a good pick for the holiday season. Directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, this prequel explores the origin story of Simba’s father, Mufasa, voiced by Aaron Pierre. While it captures heartfelt moments—like the brotherly bond between Mufasa and Taka (later known as Scar), voiced compellingly by Kelvin Harrison Jr.—it doesn’t roar as much as the original. Though visually majestic, it falls short of the magic that made its predecessors iconic, making it a nostalgic but less impactful experience.

Rifle Club (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

If you’re craving a wildly entertaining ride, this Malayalam-language film directed by the incredibly stylish Aashiq Abu will work for you. Like most of Ashiq Abu's zany films, this one is also a unique mix of action, dark humor, and eccentric family dynamics. Written by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, and Suhas, the film introduces a world where chaos is the norm and its quirky inhabitants thrive in it. From Sicily’s cheeky pregnancy announcement to a grandmother who insists on staying for a gunfight because she’s “the best shooter,” every character is a testament to brilliant writing. With Anurag Kashyap as a brooding arms dealer and a perfect blend of impulsive and calculated violence, Rifle Club is as offbeat as it is gripping.

El Hana El Ana Feeh (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This delightful Arabic comedy offers a humorous take on love, relationships, and unexpected life twists. Starring Dina El Sherbiny, Karim Mahmoud Abdul-Aziz, Hatem Salah, and Yasmine Raees, the story follows Ahmed, a quirky marriage counselor thrown into chaos when his wife, Eman, persuades him to marry her best friend, Fawzeya, after receiving troubling medical news. As Ahmed and Fawzeya navigate their unconventional marriage, the laughs keep coming, especially when a surprising twist about Eman’s diagnosis comes to light. With a runtime of 100 minutes, this film blends heartfelt moments with sharp comedy for an entertaining ride.

Viduthalai Part 2 (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This Tamil-language actioner is the gripping conclusion to director Vetrimaaran’s two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan’s short story Thunaivan (Companion). This period crime thriller, also starring Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, delves deeper into the moral and ethical conflicts of a police constable caught in a fierce battle against a separatist leader. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in deeply compelling roles, the film expands its narrative with the addition of actors including Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap.

UI (UAE CINEMAS):

For fans of Kannada cinema, UI is an ambitious dystopian fantasy directed, written, and headlined by the legendary Upendra. The film is set in a fictional world and follows the psychological battle between a king and an extraordinary man who uses his cunning and calculated moves to dismantle the established order. As the man’s masterful plans unfold, he gradually seizes control of the entire town, transforming himself into a dictator. Blending psychological drama with action, UI is a thought-provoking exploration of power, control, and ambition, making it a standout release in South Indian cinema this week.

The Six Triple Eight (Netflix):

Image Credit: IMDB

With a powerhouse cast featuring Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Ebony Obsidian, and Susan Sarandon, Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight brings to life the inspiring story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. This all-Black, all-female unit played a vital role in World War II, overcoming racism and sexism to ensure soldiers received their mail. Based on Kevin M. Hymel’s article "Fighting a Two-Front War," the film blends emotional depth with historical significance.

Moana 2 (UAE cinemas):

Moana-2 Image Credit: IMDB

For fans of Disney's Moana, the long-awaited sequel, Moana 2, revisits the vibrant world of Polynesian mythology with a new quest for the bold navigator. This time, Moana embarks on a perilous journey to the cursed island of Motofetu, seeking to reconnect civilizations across the ocean and reignite her people's legacy as wayfarers. While Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their beloved roles, and the film delivers colorful visuals and energetic moments, it struggles to match the originality and emotional depth of its predecessor. However, it’s still worth a watch for its adventure, humor, and vibrant animation.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video):

Image Credit: IMDB

The second season of Bandish Bandits feels like reconnecting with familiar voices as consummate actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry return as singers navigating the highs and lows of their musical and personal journeys. With Naseeruddin Shah and Sheeba Chaddha adding depth to the story, the series beautifully explores the clash between tradition and modernity in music. Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy’s melodies strikes strong, making this season a compelling watch. It’s not just a story about music; it’s about the people behind it, their struggles, and the joy of finding their true sound.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous (Netflix):

Yo Yo Honey Singh arrive at the green carpet at IIFA Rocks green carpet at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News