The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Superman film was released on Thursday, offering fans a glimpse of the Man of Steel's next cinematic adventure.

James Gunn’s Superman has been one of the most eagerly awaited DC adaptations since its announcement, and fans of Kal-El have been buzzing with excitement for a fresh take on the iconic hero.

The teaser, unveiled by DC, provides the first look at David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, setting the stage for a thrilling new chapter in the hero's story.

Joining Corenswet is Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, alongside an impressive cast that includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The teaser opens with a dramatic scene of Superman crash-landing in a remote, snowy landscape, battered and bloody, hinting at the challenges ahead for the hero.

With quick glimpses of Lex Luthor and Hawkgirl, the teaser serves as a tantalizing preview of the vision James Gunn has in store for audiences.