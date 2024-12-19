Video Credit: DC

The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Superman film was released on Thursday, offering fans a glimpse of the Man of Steel's next cinematic adventure.

James Gunn’s Superman has been one of the most eagerly awaited DC adaptations since its announcement, and fans of Kal-El have been buzzing with excitement for a fresh take on the iconic hero.

The teaser, unveiled by DC, provides the first look at David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, setting the stage for a thrilling new chapter in the hero's story.

Joining Corenswet is Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, alongside an impressive cast that includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The teaser opens with a dramatic scene of Superman crash-landing in a remote, snowy landscape, battered and bloody, hinting at the challenges ahead for the hero.

With quick glimpses of Lex Luthor and Hawkgirl, the teaser serves as a tantalizing preview of the vision James Gunn has in store for audiences.

Gunn first revealed his involvement with the project in March 2023.

Superman is scheduled to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025.