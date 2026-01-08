GOLD/FOREX
Greta Gerwig enters Narnia: Barbie director set to reimagine a fantasy classic

Netflix is giving C.S. Lewis’s fantasy world an IMAX cinema release before streaming

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Greta Gerwig is bringing C.S. Lewis's beloved fantasy world to life
Walt Disney

Dubai: Remember when Greta Gerwig made us all cry over a doll? Well, now she's setting her sights on something even more magical: Narnia.

The director behind the billion-dollar Barbie phenomenon is bringing C.S. Lewis's beloved fantasy world to life in a brand new film for Netflix, and it's shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The film is getting the royal treatment with an IMAX cinema release this November before landing on Netflix in December. It's a bold move that shows just how much faith the streaming giant has in Gerwig's vision, and honestly, after what she did with Barbie's Dreamhouse, we can't wait to see her interpretation of the Beavers' dam or Cair Paravel.

Fresh look at a timeless classic

What makes this particularly exciting is Gerwig's track record of finding unexpected angles into familiar stories. She made Little Women feel urgent and contemporary whilst staying true to Louisa May Alcott's spirit. She turned Barbie into a meditation on identity and growing up. Now she's got her hands on Lewis's seven-book series, which has sold over 115 million copies worldwide since 1950.

The production team is impressive too. Alongside Gerwig as producer are Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, and Vincent Sieber-Smith, with the C.S. Lewis Estate's Douglas Gresham keeping a watchful eye as executive producer. It's reassuring to know that the people who protect Lewis's legacy are on board.

What we know (and don't know)

Netflix is keeping plot details tightly under wraps, though they promise the film will welcome both devoted fans who've read the books cover to cover and newcomers who've never stepped through a wardrobe. This is meant to be the first chapter in a whole cinematic journey through Narnia, so if it works, we could be visiting that world for years to come.

For those of us who grew up with these stories, the anticipation is real. Will we see Aslan's country? The Stone Table? That heartbreaking moment with the White Witch? Gerwig has shown she knows how to balance nostalgia with innovation, which is exactly what Narnia needs right now.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
