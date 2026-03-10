GOLD/FOREX
DP World appoints Ahmad Al-Hassan to lead GCC operations and trade strategy

Industry veteran takes charge of ports, logistics and free zones across GCC markets

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
DP World appoints Ahmad Al-Hassan to lead GCC operations and trade strategy
DP World

Dubai: Global trade and logistics major DP World has appointed Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan as CEO and Managing Director for its GCC business, placing a long-time company executive in charge of one of the group’s most strategically important regions.

Al-Hassan took up the role in February 2026 and now oversees DP World’s integrated portfolio across the Gulf, covering ports and terminals, economic zones, marine services, logistics and trade solutions.

The appointment places him at the centre of the company’s regional growth strategy, which spans key markets including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Expanding trade infrastructure across the GCC

In his new role, Al-Hassan leads the development of trade infrastructure across the region while focusing on improving supply chain efficiency and transparency for cargo owners operating through DP World’s network.

His responsibilities include driving end-to-end logistics solutions while strengthening the company’s presence across ports, terminals and free zones that support trade flows across the Gulf.

The GCC remains one of the most important hubs for global shipping routes, connecting Asia, Europe and Africa through major logistics corridors anchored by the UAE’s port infrastructure.

From finance leadership to regional chief

Al-Hassan steps into the role after serving as Chief Financial Officer for DP World’s GCC operations between 2021 and 2026.

During that period he oversaw the company’s financial strategy across the region, including capital allocation, treasury, tax planning and investment governance.

His responsibilities also included corporate finance, business development and oversight of legal and corporate services functions.

Two decades of global experience

Al-Hassan brings more than 23 years of international experience spanning logistics, treasury, banking, real estate and healthcare.

His career has taken him across several global financial centres including Dubai, Washington DC, London and Hong Kong.

Since joining DP World in 2010, he has held several senior positions across the company’s global operations.

Those roles included leadership positions in group treasury and business development at the company’s corporate headquarters, followed by a posting as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at London Gateway in the United Kingdom.

He later served as Chief Financial Officer for DP World’s Asia Pacific region in Hong Kong, where he oversaw financial operations across one of the group’s largest international networks.

Board roles across the region

Alongside his executive responsibilities, Al-Hassan currently serves on the boards of several companies in the UAE and Oman.

His previous board experience includes positions across DP World’s operations in South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

