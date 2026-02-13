Who is Yuvraj Narayan, the new group CEO of DP World?

A qualified chartered accountant, Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company’s expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Yuvraj Narayan was appointed group CEO of DP World on Friday, while Essa Kazim took over as chairman of the board. The decisions followed a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which saw the appointment of Abdulla bin Damithan as chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Narayan's leadership and strategic financial expertise have earned him the Middle East and North Africa CFO of the Year title four times. Under his guidance, DP World's finance team received the Finance Team of the Year award in 2015.

