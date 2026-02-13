Who is Yuvraj Narayan, the new group CEO of DP World?

Narayan has served as group CFO since 2005
Yuvraj Narayan was appointed group CEO of DP World on Friday, while Essa Kazim took over as chairman of the board. The decisions followed a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which saw the appointment of Abdulla bin Damithan as chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.
A qualified chartered accountant, Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company’s expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.
Narayan has served as group CFO since 2005, contributing to the company’s financial resilience and operational efficiency.
In his current role, Narayan will oversee financial strategy, corporate finance, and business operations, significantly impacting DP World’s global supply chain solutions and container trade management.
Before joining DP World, Narayan held executive positions with ANZ Group as head of corporate and project finance for South Asia and served as CFO at Salalah Port Services in Oman.
Narayan's leadership and strategic financial expertise have earned him the Middle East and North Africa CFO of the Year title four times. Under his guidance, DP World's finance team received the Finance Team of the Year award in 2015.
Narayan currently serves on the boards of HDFC International Life and Re Company Limited, and Dubai Financial Market.