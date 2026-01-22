GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Food District unveiled as DP World expands Al Aweer market

DP World’s project will double Al Aweer’s size and add gourmet halls and cold storage

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai’s Al Aweer market, set for a major transformation as DP World unveils plans for the upcoming Dubai Food District.
WAM

Dubai: Dubai is set to get its very own Food District — a sprawling new hub that promises fresher produce, gourmet foods and a smarter food supply chain for the city.

DP World, on Thursday, unveiled plans to transform the Al Aweer Central Fruit and Vegetable Market into the Dubai Food District, one of the world’s largest and most advanced centres for food trade.

The new district will go far beyond fruits and vegetables, bringing together dairy, staples, specialty foods and gourmet products in a single, connected space — reshaping how food reaches homes, restaurants and retailers across the UAE.

Set to roll out in phases from 2027, the Dubai Food District will more than double the size of the existing market, expanding it to 2 9 million square feet.

What Food District means for consumers

For consumers, that means a more resilient food supply, quicker access to fresh and imported products, and potentially better price stability as supply chains become more efficient.

The district will house cold storage, temperature-controlled warehouses, food processing facilities and cash-and-carry options, alongside a gourmet food hall designed to serve both businesses and the public — a major upgrade from the wholesale-only model many shoppers associate with Al Aweer today.

Building on a familiar food hub

Al Aweer Market, which opened in 2004, already supports more than 2,500 traders supplying fresh produce across the UAE and the wider region. The new Food District will preserve its central role while significantly expanding its scale, product range and speed to market.

By integrating trading, storage, processing and distribution in one location, Dubai aims to reduce food supply risks and strengthen food security — a growing concern globally.

The district will connect producers and traders to more than 20 international markets, helping food move faster and more efficiently.

The project is also aligned with the UAE’s broader industrial and food security strategies, as global food demand rises and supply chains face increasing pressure.

DP World said it plans to showcase the Dubai Food District at Gulfood 2026, offering a first look at how the project will reshape food trade — and food access — in the region.

Related Topics:
RetailFood

