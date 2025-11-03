DP World, Parkin to launch smart parking at Dubai’s top fresh food hub

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said the collaboration highlights the importance of logistics efficiency across the entire supply chain. “In the perishables trade, every second counts,” he said. “By partnering with Parkin, we’re making operations at one of the region’s busiest food hubs faster, smarter, and more seamless.”

The system will manage around 2,500 parking spaces for light vehicles and 500 for trucks, using license plate recognition and real-time data to create barrier-free access. The goal is to cut congestion, accelerate deliveries, and streamline traffic for traders and logistics operators at one of the busiest markets in the region.

The partnership builds on an earlier agreement between Dubai Municipality and DP World to develop the world’s largest logistics hub for foodstuffs, fruits, and vegetables. The expansion will double the size of Dubai’s current market and connect it more closely to global food supply chains.

Parkin CEO Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali said the project brings advanced, technology-driven parking solutions to one of Dubai’s most critical commercial zones. “Seamless, barrierless parking will ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and ensure more efficient use of space,” he said, adding that it will directly benefit thousands of traders, logistics operators, and visitors who use the market daily.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.