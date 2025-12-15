GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Traffic accident causes delays on Al Amardi street in Dubai, motorists urged to exercise caution

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid long delays

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Motorists Advised to Use Caution on Al Amardi Street
Motorists Advised to Use Caution on Al Amardi Street
Dubai Police

Dubai: Motorists are advised to expect delays on Al Amardi Street, heading towards Al Aweer from Emirates Road, following a traffic accident.

Dubai Police took to social media to warn drivers of the accident, urging caution in a post on X.

Authorities have reported slow-moving traffic in the area and urged drivers to exercise caution while navigating the route. Commuters are advised to consider alternative routes where possible to avoid extended delays.

Dubai Police and road authorities are on-site managing the situation and ensuring safety for all road users. Motorists are reminded to follow traffic signs, maintain safe distances, and drive carefully.

