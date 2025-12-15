Traffic accident causes delays on Al Amardi street in Dubai, motorists urged to exercise caution

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid long delays
Dubai: Motorists are advised to expect delays on Al Amardi Street, heading towards Al Aweer from Emirates Road, following a traffic accident.
Dubai Police took to social media to warn drivers of the accident, urging caution in a post on X.
Authorities have reported slow-moving traffic in the area and urged drivers to exercise caution while navigating the route. Commuters are advised to consider alternative routes where possible to avoid extended delays.
Dubai Police and road authorities are on-site managing the situation and ensuring safety for all road users. Motorists are reminded to follow traffic signs, maintain safe distances, and drive carefully.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox