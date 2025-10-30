Deendayal Port to pilot MagRail cargo technology with DP World, Nevomo

India to test magnetic rail propulsion for automated, low-emission port operations
Dubai: Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), DP World, and European tech firm Nevomo have signed an agreement to deploy magnetic rail technology at India’s busiest port. The initiative aims to automate cargo movement, reduce emissions, and boost efficiency using Nevomo’s MagRail Booster system.
The pilot project will install a 750-metre MagRail track at Deendayal Port in Gujarat. The system will move bulk cargo and containers without traditional locomotives, using self-propelled, magnetically driven rail cars on existing tracks.
Deendayal Port Authority, located on the Gulf of Kutch, is India’s largest port by cargo volume and has held the top national ranking for 14 consecutive years.
The MagRail pilot at Deendayal Port is expected to position India at the forefront of sustainable, tech-driven port logistics, paving the way for similar projects across the country’s maritime network.
The project marks India’s first use of magnetic propulsion in a port setting. It aligns with national initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and the Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines, which promote smarter and cleaner transport infrastructure.
Unlike traditional systems, MagRail requires no new track construction. Existing rail lines and rolling stock will be upgraded with magnetic propulsion equipment. This approach is expected to reduce diesel use, cut carbon emissions, and enhance yard operations with minimal disruption.
A feasibility study will assess the potential for large-scale adoption of MagRail across India’s ports once the pilot concludes.
Deendayal Port Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh called the partnership a “milestone in the port’s journey toward automation and sustainability.”
DP World Deputy CEO Yuvraj Narayan said the pilot “sets a benchmark for modernising ports nationwide” and showcases India’s readiness for next-generation logistics.
Nevomo’s Acting CEO Harjinder Dhaliwal added that MagRail “can retrofit existing assets to improve efficiency and lower emissions without costly overhauls.”
Nevomo, based in Europe, develops MagRail, a magnetic propulsion system that automates and electrifies existing rail infrastructure. Its technology, inspired by the hyperloop concept, supports travel speeds of up to 550 km/h.
DP World operates across six continents and manages five container terminals in India with a total capacity of 6 million TEUs per year. It also runs 7 inland rail terminals and an extensive logistics network covering 15,000 pin codes.
