DP World's Drydocks World, Cochin Shipyard to develop India’s first ship repair cluster in Kerala

Drydocks World and CSL will jointly evaluate cooperation models to build an efficient, sustainable, and innovation-driven maritime hub. The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s position as a regional centre for ship repair and global maritime services.

The collaboration aims to develop an advanced ship repair cluster ecosystem in Cochin, enhancing India’s offshore and maritime repair capabilities. Strategically positioned along major international shipping routes, the ISRF features a state-of-the-art ship lift system and modern docking facilities designed to handle a wide range of vessels.

The agreement was formalised during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, in the presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World.

Dubai: Drydocks World, a DP World company, has signed an Agreement of Heads of Terms with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to evaluate and develop India’s first ship repair cluster at the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in Cochin, Kerala.

“This collaboration brings together two of the region’s most respected maritime organisations with a shared vision of excellence,” Nair said. “Leveraging our complementary strengths, we aim to elevate India’s ship repair and maintenance standards to global benchmarks and position Cochin as a centre of excellence serving regional and international fleets.”

“By bringing together Drydocks World’s international expertise and CSL’s deep local experience, we are developing an advanced ship repair ecosystem built on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Together, we aim to make Cochin the region’s preferred destination for ship repair and maritime services, supporting India’s ambition to become a leading global maritime hub.”

By combining CSL’s proven expertise in shipbuilding and repair with Drydocks World’s global experience in high-end vessel maintenance, conversions, and offshore EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), the initiative is expected to create a modern, globally competitive ship repair ecosystem that enhances local capacity and contributes to the sustainable growth of India’s maritime industry.

