DP World's Drydocks World, Cochin Shipyard to develop India’s first ship repair cluster in Kerala

Deal to evaluate, develop ship repair clusters in Cochin, Kerala, for offshore ship repair
Dubai: Drydocks World, a DP World company, has signed an Agreement of Heads of Terms with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to evaluate and develop India’s first ship repair cluster at the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in Cochin, Kerala.
The agreement was formalised during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, in the presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World.
The collaboration aims to develop an advanced ship repair cluster ecosystem in Cochin, enhancing India’s offshore and maritime repair capabilities. Strategically positioned along major international shipping routes, the ISRF features a state-of-the-art ship lift system and modern docking facilities designed to handle a wide range of vessels.
Drydocks World and CSL will jointly evaluate cooperation models to build an efficient, sustainable, and innovation-driven maritime hub. The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s position as a regional centre for ship repair and global maritime services.
Captain Rado Anotolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said the agreement supports DP World’s ongoing commitment to developing India’s maritime infrastructure.
“Our partnership with Cochin Shipyard marks another milestone in DP World’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and competitiveness,” he said.
“By bringing together Drydocks World’s international expertise and CSL’s deep local experience, we are developing an advanced ship repair ecosystem built on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Together, we aim to make Cochin the region’s preferred destination for ship repair and maritime services, supporting India’s ambition to become a leading global maritime hub.”
Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, said the partnership would set new benchmarks in ship repair standards.
“This collaboration brings together two of the region’s most respected maritime organisations with a shared vision of excellence,” Nair said. “Leveraging our complementary strengths, we aim to elevate India’s ship repair and maintenance standards to global benchmarks and position Cochin as a centre of excellence serving regional and international fleets.”
The partnership supports India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to position Cochin as a strategic hub for next-generation ship repair and maintenance.
By combining CSL’s proven expertise in shipbuilding and repair with Drydocks World’s global experience in high-end vessel maintenance, conversions, and offshore EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), the initiative is expected to create a modern, globally competitive ship repair ecosystem that enhances local capacity and contributes to the sustainable growth of India’s maritime industry.
