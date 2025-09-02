The 'key growth market' of India will see 2,000 new construction jobs this year. This is from the build up of a new terminal at Tuna Tekra in the country's north-west. A further 500 new roles will be created from DP World’s delivery of rail and inland terminals across the Subcontinent.

According to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, “We are delighted that our investment is providing jobs for almost 5,000 people this year alone to help deliver major upgrades to the transport infrastructure of five different countries.”

DP World’s expansion of London Gateway will cost $1 billion, including two new berths and a second rail terminal. This will create 1,000 jobs. "The logistics hub on the doorstep of the capital is on course to become Britain’s largest port by the end of the decade," says DP World.

