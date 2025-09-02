Dubai company's projects in India, Britain lead in construction-linked jobs
Dubai: The Dubai ports and terminal operator DP World created nearly 5,000 jobs through major investments at some of its overseas projects.
This year, DP World is putting in $2.5 billion in end-to-end logistics infrastructure, which then led to the job creation on those projects.
In India, the company has helped create 2,000 construction-related jobs through the additional fund inflows.
DP World's flagship Jebel Ali free zone in Dubai directly employs 160,000.
These projects were in India, Britain, Ecuador, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company's international supply chain solutions business already employs more than 100,000 people directly.
According to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, “We are delighted that our investment is providing jobs for almost 5,000 people this year alone to help deliver major upgrades to the transport infrastructure of five different countries.”
In recent years, DP World has added to its presence in India, Africa and in South America. The UK operations continue to provide the company with significant visibility, and which is being supported through additional capex.
DP World recently came up with solid H1-2025 financials, despite the global trade environment being buffeted by US tariffs and the Middle East crisis during June's Israel-Iran attacks.
“Trade has the potential to transform people’s lives and these new jobs show one of the ways that works in practice," said Bin Sulayem.
"When the projects are complete, the construction workers will leave a legacy of word class logistics infrastructure which will benefit customers, communities and continents for the next 50 years.”
The 'key growth market' of India will see 2,000 new construction jobs this year. This is from the build up of a new terminal at Tuna Tekra in the country's north-west. A further 500 new roles will be created from DP World’s delivery of rail and inland terminals across the Subcontinent.
When the projects are completed, the infrastructure at all five sites will support thousands more direct and indirect jobsDP World
DP World’s expansion of London Gateway will cost $1 billion, including two new berths and a second rail terminal. This will create 1,000 jobs. "The logistics hub on the doorstep of the capital is on course to become Britain’s largest port by the end of the decade," says DP World.
