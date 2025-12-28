The Forum’s keynote speaker, Andre Agassi, is regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, having won eight Grand Slam singles titles and held the world No. 1 ranking for 101 weeks. Beyond sport, Agassi is widely recognised for his work in education reform through initiatives such as the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education and the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy. He frequently underscores his belief that “education is the most powerful tool for transforming children’s lives.”