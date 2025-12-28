Global leaders, ministers and experts to gather for four-day forum in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai will once again take centre stage in global project leadership as the 11th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) convenes an influential line-up of more than 50 local and international speakers from January 12 to 15, 2026.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Forum will run under the theme “Bridging Communities”, with former world No. 1 tennis champion Andre Agassi delivering the keynote address at its opening.
Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with DP World, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties and the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Forum will explore five core themes: The Sustainable City, Digital Transformation, Future Jobs, Technology & Future, and Customer-Centricity.
Highlighting the Forum’s growing global stature, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “Over its past ten editions, the Dubai International Project Management Forum has firmly established itself as one of the world’s leading conferences, bringing together decision-makers, experts and innovators. The Forum has enriched discussions on international best practices, supported knowledge transfer and opened new horizons for advancing project management systems across vital sectors.”
He added: “The Forum is a strategic platform for showcasing Dubai’s remarkable growth journey, highlighting its pioneering experience in developing and delivering iconic projects that enhance quality of life, and reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a future-focused global city and a model of innovation, governance and sustainability.”
Announcing the participation of high-profile international speakers, Al Tayer noted:
“Announcing the participation of an elite group of international speakers reaffirms the Forum’s commitment to attracting influential global figures and decision-makers, thereby enriching discussions across its five themes: The Sustainable City, Digital Transformation, Future Jobs, Technology & Future, and Customer-Centricity. These themes encompass pivotal topics such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, the Metaverse, blockchain, the project economy, organisational resilience and team empowerment.
“These discussions clearly reflect the rapidly evolving demands of today’s world and underscore the need to harness innovative solutions to manage projects with efficiency and foresight.”
The Forum’s keynote speaker, Andre Agassi, is regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, having won eight Grand Slam singles titles and held the world No. 1 ranking for 101 weeks. Beyond sport, Agassi is widely recognised for his work in education reform through initiatives such as the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education and the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy. He frequently underscores his belief that “education is the most powerful tool for transforming children’s lives.”
The eleventh edition of DIPMF will welcome senior government officials, business leaders and innovators including: Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon and Chairman of Eagle Hills; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World Group; Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Salem Humaid Al Merri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Mohamed Saeed Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of A.R.M. Holding Group.
A large number of international personalities have also been invited to the event.
Across five main themes and sixteen sub-themes, the Forum will address critical topics shaping the future of project delivery, including sustainable urban development, jobs of the future, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, smart mobility, big data and customer-centric project management — reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and excellence in project leadership.
