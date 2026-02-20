Mohamed Adib Hijazi: What the UAE taught me about building for the future

Proactive planning lets developers focus on long-term performance over launches
In the UAE, speed is everywhere, but it is clarity that truly matters. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan once said, “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.” This philosophy is central to the development of the UAE and the responsibilities of those shaping its cities.
After years in the UAE’s construction sector, I’ve learned that the unique aspect of this market lies not in quick project completions but in the thoughtful laying of foundations. Growth is driven by vision, supported by regulation, and sustained through long-term planning. Real estate contributes approximately 7 to 8 per cent to the UAE’s GDP, a robust figure even amid global uncertainties. This stability is a result of a system that rewards credibility and discipline over speculation.
While many markets react to pressure, the UAE prioritises planning. Infrastructure, zoning, transport networks, and regulatory frameworks are established proactively, allowing developers to focus on a project’s long-term performance rather than just immediate launches. This perspective has reshaped my responsibilities as a chairman.
Today’s buyers prioritise livability, long-term maintenance, and community design over short-term gains, with over 60 percent of end-users emphasising these factors in their purchasing decisions. Trust is vital, built through consistency rather than promises.
After years in the UAE’s construction sector, I’ve learned that the unique aspect of this market lies not in quick project completions but in the thoughtful laying of foundations.Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman, HRE
During our first major handover, I realised that this milestone is not the end but the start of accountability.
Once residents move in, the true test begins. Their daily experiences reveal whether the discipline we fostered during construction holds up. The UAE’s mature regulatory environment – characterised by escrow structures and transparency requirements – ensures that shortcuts are quickly identified, while diligent practices lead to lasting success.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai reminds us, “In the race for excellence, there is no finish line.”
This principle is crucial in development; standards must persist beyond handover, extending into operations and community life.
A vital lesson in the UAE is the alignment of public vision and private responsibility. Substantial investments in infrastructure and sustainability guide developers to create well-functioning, enduring cities. This careful approach often yields stronger trust and cohesive communities.
The UAE’s narrative is often about scale, but it must also celebrate discipline. Cities are shaped by intention, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. As developers, we are not just meeting demand; we are crafting environments that will impact lives for decades. The UAE has taught me that this responsibility requires seriousness, humility, and a long-term commitment to raising the standard.