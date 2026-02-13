GOLD/FOREX
DP World names new chairman, group CEO

Yuvraj Narayan has been appointed as the new group CEO

Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Essa Kazim
Essa Kazim
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: DP World announced the appointment of Essa Kazim as chairman of its board of directors and Yuvraj Narayan as group CEO on Friday.

Kazim currently serves as governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre and chairman of Borse Dubai, Deputy Chairman of Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, and Member of the Securities and Exchange Higher Committee and Dubai Supreme Fiscal Committee. He brings extensive experience in financial and economic affairs, having previously held senior leadership positions in several national institutions.

Kazim began his career as a senior analyst in the Research and Statistics Department of the UAE central bank in 1988 and then moved to the Dubai Department of Economic Development as director of planning and development in 1993. He was then appointed as director-general of Dubai Financial Market from 1999 to 2006, later being elected its chairman from 2007 until 2021.

Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company’s expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Narayan has served as group CFO since 2005, contributing to the company’s financial resilience and operational efficiency. Before joining DP World, Narayan held executive positions with ANZ Group as Head of Corporate and Project Finance for South Asia and served as Chief Financial Officer at Salalah Port Services in Oman.

DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree appointing Abdulla bin Damithan as chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

