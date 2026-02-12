Experience ultimate privacy with indoor plunge pool suites in Dubai

New suites combine city sophistication with secluded luxury for an urban escape
Dubai Creek now offers a new pinnacle of urban luxury as Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana introduce their private indoor plunge pool suites.
Opening to guests from February 2026, these suites feature private indoor plunge pools designed for year-round enjoyment in a climate-controlled setting. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame calming views of the Creek and Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline, offering a rare combination of serenity and city energy.
Curated across both properties, the suites marry the comfort of high-end residences with five-star hospitality, creating an intimate escape for couples, families, and discerning travellers seeking privacy without leaving the city. Ideal for celebrations, proposals, wellness retreats, or simply unwinding, each suite comes with personalised butler service upon request, ensuring every moment feels thoughtfully tailored.
“This project was designed to offer a sense of privacy and emotional connection rarely found in urban hotels,” said Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana.
“Every suite is a private experience. From the layout to the placement of each plunge pool, every detail has been meticulously refined for guests celebrating a special occasion or simply taking time for themselves,” he added.
The highlight of the collection is the Al Ain Skyline Suite with indoor private pool and jacuzzi, the most exclusive accommodation across both properties. Boasting expansive living areas, panoramic skyline views, and a private plunge pool overlooking Dubai Creek, it sets a new benchmark for intimate luxury in the city.
Guests of the private pool suites also enjoy exclusive Club Rotana privileges, including a private lounge, personalised services, and enhanced dining options, reinforcing a bespoke, understated luxury experience.