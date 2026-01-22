GOLD/FOREX
Dubai hotels where you'll likely spot stars

The glitzy hotels where you could see celebrities and athletes

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
2 MIN READ
The Westin Dubai has plush exteriors and interiors.
The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Keep your eyes open because there are many places in Dubai you could see celebrities, from restaurants to popular tourist spots. One big question fans want to know is "where celebrities stay in Dubai?", especially now with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on, and superstar golfers and other stars in town.

Atlantis The Royal

Since the Atlantis The Royal opened in 2023, it has become a destination, particularly for A-listers, sports stars, and influencers looking for a plush place to stay in Dubai. It ranked No.6 on The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list

All of the rooms at the Palm Jumeirah property are luxurious, but the penthouses are next-level. Signature penthouses are "made for royalty," with private pools, dining rooms designed for entertaining, and bespoke Hermès amenities.

The Royal Mansion is a two-level space with four bedrooms, a private pool, an outdoor kitchen, and even a personal butler. Step outside and enjoy infinite views of the Dubai skyline, Arabian Sea, and Palm Island.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

W hotels around the world are destinations for celebrities thanks to their fun vibes, stylish interiors, and prime locations. The W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is definitely included in that list. The Dubai Marina hotel is located in a prime spot, has a memorable building, and plenty of interesting things going on.

VIPs will be in The Penthouse Suite on the 30th floor. The space draws inspiration from a souq, and it features walk-in closets, a rainfall shower, and views of Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina.

Prices start at Dh25,000 on weekdays and Dh35,000 on weekends.

The hotel is also close to the Emirates Golf Club, where the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 is taking place.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Another Dubai hotel located close to Emirates Golf Club is The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi. The beach resort is the sort of property that you don't want to leave because of its range of amenities, including a waterpark, and beautiful views of Dubai Marina and The Palm Island.

If you're staying in the Grand Presidential Suite, you certainly won't want to leave. The palatial space is made for VIP guests with its expansive dining room, luxurious bathroom, and gigantic balcony.

