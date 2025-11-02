3 UAE hotels, all in Dubai, rank among the world’s best 2025

These hotels earn global recognition for luxury, innovation, and world-class service
Dubai: The UAE continues to strengthen its position on the global luxury travel map, with three Dubai hotels earning a coveted place on The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list. The annual ranking, announced during a prestigious ceremony in London on October 30, celebrates exceptional hospitality destinations across six continents and 22 countries.
At the forefront of the UAE’s success is Atlantis The Royal, which ranked No.6 in the world. The iconic Palm Jumeirah resort known for its futuristic architecture and unrivalled beachfront setting also received the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025, recognising its outstanding coastal experience and commitment to redefining resort luxury.
Joining it on the list are two other world-class Dubai properties: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab at No.20, and The Lana, part of the Dorchester Collection, at No.35. Both hotels, which opened recently, have been praised for their distinctive aesthetics, personalised service and ability to blend modern sophistication with local charm.
Collectively, these three properties showcase the UAE’s ability to compete on the highest international stage, reflecting the government’s long-term vision to position Dubai as a global leader in luxury hospitality and tourism innovation.
At the top of this year’s ranking is Rosewood Hong Kong, crowned The World’s Best Hotel 2025 as well as Best Hotel in Asia. This waterfront property has remained a fixture in the top three since the awards launched in 2023, winning praise for its seamless blend of elegance, artistry and world-class service.
“Rosewood Hong Kong’s No.1 position reflects Asia’s growing prominence as a global travel powerhouse,” said Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels. “This list celebrates the creativity and commitment of the hospitality sector in delivering unforgettable guest experiences.”
Asia led with 20 hotels in the top 50, followed by Europe (17), North America (6), Africa (3), Oceania (2), and South America (2). The 2025 edition also welcomed 20 new entries from 16 destinations, including Australia, India, and Brazil, illustrating the growing diversity and dynamism of the global luxury travel landscape.
Beyond the main ranking, several hotels and individuals received special awards recognising innovation, sustainability and design excellence.
Best Boutique Hotel: Passalacqua (No.4), Lake Como
Eco Hotel Award: Desa Potato Head (No.18), Bali
Best New Hotel: Mandarin Oriental Qianmen (No.14), Beijing
Icon Award: Ian Schrager
Art of Design Award: Singita – Kruger National Park (No.40), South Africa
Most Admired Hotel Group: Four Seasons
Highest Climber: Royal Mansour (No.13), Marrakech
Highest New Entry: Copacabana Palace (No.11), Rio de Janeiro
Best Beach Hotel: Atlantis The Royal (No.6), Dubai
Art of Hospitality Award: Soneva Fushi (No.28), Maldives
One To Watch Award: Southern Ocean Lodge, Australia
The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is compiled by William Reed, the same organisation behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars. It represents the opinions of more than 800 experts from across the hotel and travel industry, including hoteliers, journalists, seasoned travellers and hospitality professionals.
The Academy is divided into 13 regions worldwide, each led by an Academy Chair. To maintain impartiality and freshness, at least 25 per cent of the voting panel is renewed annually. Each member casts seven votes for the best hotels they have personally stayed in within the past 24 months, ranking them in order of preference.
Voting follows strict guidelines to ensure transparency:
All votes are confidential and anonymous.
Voters must have stayed at each property for at least one night.
Complimentary or press stays are allowed, provided the visit took place during the voting period.
Voters cannot choose hotels in which they hold any financial or professional interest.
No hotel can apply or campaign to be included on the list.
There are no fixed judging criteria, giving voters the freedom to define what 'best' means whether it’s design, location, service, atmosphere, or overall experience. This open structure allows the list to represent a true reflection of personal travel excellence from across the world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox