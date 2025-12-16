This year’s campaign is under the slogan 'Our Winter is Entrepreneurial'
Dubai: The UAE’s tourism sector has generated over Dh40 billion in hotel revenues during the first ten months of 2025 – an 8 per cent jump compared to the same period last year – as the country launched the sixth edition of its World’s Coolest Winter campaign.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, announced the figures at the campaign launch on Tuesday. This year’s campaign is under the slogan 'Our Winter is Entrepreneurial'.
Hotels across the UAE welcomed 26.1 million customers during the first ten months of 2025, representing a 5 per cent increase over the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.
These guests generated over 89 million occupied room nights. Hotel capacity has increased to 216,500 rooms across 1,241 establishments nationwide, while the average hotel occupancy rate climbed to 79 per cent.
The performance has been propelled by an influx of international visitors and a fast-growing domestic tourism market.
The sixth edition of World’s Coolest Winter campaign commenced on December 16 and will run for six weeks. This year, the campaign marks a shift in focus towards local entrepreneurship and innovation.
"In this sixth edition, the campaign will place a spotlight on entrepreneurship, showcasing the UAE tourism sector’s vast potential for innovation and globally unique experiences, while supporting Emirati entrepreneurs who are shaping this promising sector," Al Marri said.
The campaign is being rolled out in collaboration with tourism entities across the emirates, as part of the UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Since its launch, the World’s Coolest Winter campaign has reached more than 1.2 billion people over the past five years.
"Over the past five years, the campaign has achieved remarkable results, reaching more than 1.2 billion people. It has further reinforced the UAE's prominent position on the global tourism stage, while successfully advancing its objectives of promoting domestic tourism," the Minister said.
Hotel establishments have generated total revenues of approximately Dh6.7 billion over the campaign’s past five editions, with hotel revenues surging by 90 per cent from Dh1 billion during the first edition to Dh1.9 billion in the fifth.
This year's campaign will showcase the UAE's top eco-tourist destinations, verdant green spaces, and unique winter experiences over the six-week period.
"In this edition, our goal is to support and empower tourism-focused startups, encourage investment in new tourism concepts, and cultivate a thriving investment ecosystem," said Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Director of the Tourism Development Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.
The campaign directly supports the strategic objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which targets Dh100 billion in new tourism investments and 40 million hotel guests. The strategy aims to increase the sector’s GDP contribution to Dh450 billion by 2031, with an average annual increase of Dh27 billion.
"We are now leveraging the campaign’s established success to act as a catalyst for innovative economic opportunity,” Al Ahbabi said.
The UAE tourism sector has recorded a string of remarkable successes in 2025. Shaikha Al Nowais was elected as the world's first woman and first Emirati to serve as Secretary-General of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term.
Masfout Village in Ajman was awarded the World’s Best Tourism Village 2025 title by UN Tourism, following strong competition from 270 villages across 65 countries worldwide. Additionally, Al Ain was named the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026.
