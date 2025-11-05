UK remains key market as UAE showcases tourism excellence at WTM, London

This year, Dubai is represented by over 70 government and private sector partners, including leading airlines, hotels, attractions, and key stakeholders, up from 62 partners in 2024. “This growth reflects the strength and collaboration of UAE’s tourism ecosystem, and its continuous drive for innovation and excellence,” Abulhoul said.

London: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is strengthening its position as a world-class tourism destination, with the United Kingdom continuing to be one of its most important source markets, said Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

“This is the beauty of the UAE, each emirate has its own unique identity and experiences, yet all are united by a common purpose and story,” he added.

The ambassador emphasised that the UK remains a key market for the UAE, noting the strong connectivity, shared values, and the country’s reputation for safety and quality of life. “The UK has always been a major source of visitors, and it will continue to be. The UAE is a place where people want to live, study, invest, and visit, and that connection is stronger than ever,” he said.

He concluded by stressing that WTM London 2025 reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with the UK. “We are not just showcasing destinations and experiences, we are celebrating the energy, creativity, and collaboration that continue to define the UAE’s global success and appeal to British travellers,” he said.

“As a country, we can proudly say to the world: come to the UAE and experience innovation, culture, and hospitality at every turn,” Abulhoul said.

He highlighted Abu Dhabi’s new cultural landmarks, Dubai’s leadership in urban planning, family business frameworks, and sustainable tourism, and Sharjah’s world-class achievements in culture and sustainability. He also noted the authentic charm of Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah, which contribute to the UAE’s rich tourism portfolio.

