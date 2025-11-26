Platform targets 20% growth in trademark registrations within first year of operation
Dubai: The UAE has unveiled the Middle East's first digital platform for buying and selling trademarks, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism announced.
The TM Market Place, launched on Tuesday, enables trademark owners to list, trade and monetise their registered marks through a secure online environment.
The platform became fully operational on its launch day, with the ministry setting ambitious targets for the new initiative. The goal is to boost the market's attractiveness to brands by 20 per cent within the first year, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.
"TM Market Place is a unique initiative for the UAE and the region, enabling owners of trademarks registered in the UAE to list and trade their trademarks within a secure and transparent environment and connecting them with investors and entrepreneurs," Bin Touq said at the launch event in Abu Dhabi.
The platform addresses a gap in the UAE's business landscape, where many companies and individuals hold legally protected trademarks that remain commercially underutilised.
"The platform's launch is a crucial milestone in supporting the UAE's efforts to enable intangible business assets, allowing them to obtain fair financial valuation that reflects their true worth and economic importance," the minister explained.
The initiative was developed through collaboration between the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the UAE Government Leaders Programme.
TM Market Place is expected to particularly benefit small and medium enterprises and family businesses by converting trademark value into usable financial assets.
"Through this platform, we will continue to pursue numerous developmental objectives — most notably the provision of an integrated, reliable and secure digital tool that enables trademark owners to generate returns from their registered marks," Bin Touq added.
The platform will also lower barriers for international investors and entrepreneurs looking to enter the UAE market by providing access to ready-made or promising trademarks.
From January to early November 2025, the UAE registered 34,234 national and international trademarks, with the first half of the year seeing 19,957 registrations — a 129 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
The number of trademarks registered in 2024 doubled to 31,537, compared to 16,712 in 2023, reflecting the growing importance of intellectual property in the UAE's economy.
The Ministry said it would oversee the platform to ensure compliance with national and international intellectual property laws. Sales and transactions will be limited to national and international trademarks registered in the UAE, in alignment with Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on Trademarks.
Users must log in to access the platform, ensuring secure verification of identities, whilst financial transactions are completed through digital payment systems.
