"TM Market Place is a unique initiative for the UAE and the region, enabling owners of trademarks registered in the UAE to list and trade their trademarks within a secure and transparent environment and connecting them with investors and entrepreneurs," Bin Touq said at the launch event in Abu Dhabi.

The platform became fully operational on its launch day, with the ministry setting ambitious targets for the new initiative. The goal is to boost the market's attractiveness to brands by 20 per cent within the first year, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

The Ministry said it would oversee the platform to ensure compliance with national and international intellectual property laws. Sales and transactions will be limited to national and international trademarks registered in the UAE, in alignment with Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on Trademarks.

