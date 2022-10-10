Dubai: Want to know more about the tourism industry prospects in the UAE? And possibly launch a career in it? Then, head for this ‘hackathon’.
The UAE Ministry of Economy is launching a tourism-specific hackathon – Tourism TechGen - in partnership with Plug and Play Middle East, an innovation enabler. It will take place along with universities, local tourism authorities and partners in the tourism sector. The hackathon will be a training program and competition aimed at ‘developing innovative solutions around the tourism industry’.
Open to university students and graduates with an interest in the sector, it will help participants develop their knowledge of the industry, and support participants in furthering their education and entrepreneurial skills.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, stated: “Over the recent years, our nation has continued to witness strong and record levels of growth thanks to our well-established comprehensive tourism system. The tourism hackathon is part of the Ministry’s efforts to offer, promote, and support prospects for national hospitality and tourism management students.
“Throughout the duration of this programme, we will work with our local and international partners to train and equip our talent of the future with knowledge and skills, including the development of tourism solutions, creativity, and innovation in the sector, and how to launch and run an entrepreneurial venture.”