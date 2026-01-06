New Royal Advertising launches online Instant Quote tool for Dubai exhibitors

Tool to help companies budget for their exhibitions faster
As the busy trade show season begins, Dubai-based contractor New Royal Advertising has launched a simple online tool to help companies budget for their exhibitions faster.
The new Exhibition Stand Calculator allows users to get an immediate price estimate for custom stands. Instead of waiting days for a contractor to send a quote, marketing managers can now simply enter their stand dimensions and layout type to see the cost in real-time.
The tool was developed by CEO Abdul Aziz M. Hafiz, who applied his background in IT to fix one of the biggest frustrations in the industry: slow and unclear pricing.
"Business moves fast in Dubai, and waiting days for a quote just to plan a budget doesn't make sense," said Abdul Aziz M. Hafiz. "We used our technical experience to build a system that gives clients a clear, honest price instantly. Because we build everything in our own factory in Al Quoz, we know exactly what things cost, and we can pass that clarity on to the client."
This launch is part of New Royal Advertising's focus on being a reliable, easy-to-work-with partner for companies exhibiting at venues like DWTC. By combining their in-house manufacturing with smart technology, they aim to make the exhibition process smoother for everyone.
About New Royal Advertising Located in Al Quoz, New Royal Advertising builds exhibition stands, retail fit-outs, and branding materials. They handle everything from design to printing and construction in-house, ensuring high quality and on-time delivery.
