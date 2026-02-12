Abdulmagied Seddiqi of Seddiqi Holding and Ahmed Seddiqi companies dies

Abdulmagied Seddiqi played a key role introducing high-end mechanical watchmaking in UAE
Dubai: Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi, co-owner of Seddiqi Holding, which oversees UAE-based luxury watch retailer Ahmed Seddiqi, has died. The death was announced by his brother, Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi, in a family statement shared on social media.
The statement identified Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi as the brother of late Ibrahim Ahmed Qasim Seddiqi and Abdul Hamied Ahmed Qasim Seddiqi. He was the father of Mohammed, Hassan, Ahmed and Mansour Seddiqi.
Abdul Hamied, the current chairman of Seddiqi Holding, opened the post with a verse from the Holy Quran: “O satisfied soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and well pleasing. Enter among My servants and enter My Paradise.”
Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi served as chief executive of the Ahmed Seddiqi firm, one of the Middle East’s largest luxury watch and jewellery retailers, previously known as Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons.
Founded in 1950 by Ahmed Qassim Seddiqi, the business began as a watch trading operation in Dubai’s Bur Dubai souk. Over time, it evolved into a regional retail group representing more than 100 luxury watch and jewellery brands.
The company built long-standing partnerships with leading Swiss watchmakers, including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.
Seddiqi Holding, established in 2007, consolidated the group’s expanding portfolio. Its businesses include Swiss Watch Services, Mizzen, Seddiqi & Sons Investments and Seddiqi Properties.
The Seddiqi business was shaped by successive generations of family leadership.
Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi, alongside his brothers Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi and the late Ibrahim Seddiqi, guided the company through decades of expansion as the UAE’s luxury retail market matured.
As the group evolved, third-generation family members assumed senior executive roles. These included Osama Ibrahim Seddiqi as vice-chairman of Seddiqi Holding, Hind Abdul Hamied Seddiqi as chief marketing and communications officer of Seddiqi Holding and chief executive officer of Dubai Watch Week (DWW).
Under Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi’s leadership, Ahmed Seddiqi became one of the region’s most influential luxury watch retailers, contributing to Dubai’s emergence as a global hub for high-end timepieces and jewellery.
Seddiqi Holding continued to operate as a family-led enterprise, with multiple generations involved in governance and long-term strategy, guided by the principles established by its founder.
Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi’s death marks the loss of a senior figure in the UAE’s luxury retail sector and a key member of one of the country’s most established business families.