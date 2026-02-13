Abdulmagied Seddiqi: A legacy in UAE’s luxury watch industry

His leadership helped turn Dubai into a global destination for fine timepieces
Dubai: For decades, Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi stood at the centre of the UAE’s transformation into one of the world’s most important markets for luxury timepieces.
Through Ahmed Seddiqi and Sons and its parent Seddiqi Holding, he helped grow what began as a small trading operation into a retail network trusted by the most prestigious names in Swiss watchmaking.
Today, Dubai is routinely included in global brand strategies, limited releases and collector events — a position many industry insiders link to the groundwork laid by the Seddiqi family.
Seddiqi died Thursday night, his brother Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi confirmed in a social media statement.
The company also shared a statement on their official Instagram page. It read, "A devoted father and a deeply cherished member of our family, Abdulmagied Seddiqi was known for his warmth, generosity of spirit, and quiet strength."
"Beyond the walls of Seddiqi Holding, his influence resonated across the luxury industry in the region and our society. He was a pioneer who helped shape the UAE’s retail landscape, while shaping our own," it added.
"He lived with sincerity and kindness, touching the lives of those around him with his humility, wisdom, and unwavering love for his family.
He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."
The roots of the business trace back to 1950, when Ahmed Qassim Seddiqi founded a small watch-trading operation in Dubai’s Bur Dubai souk. Over decades, the firm evolved into a luxury powerhouse representing more than 100 elite brands, including icons such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.
Abdulmagied, along with his brothers, led the company through a period of rapid growth as the UAE’s retail sector matured, helping to shape the region’s appetite for mechanical watchmaking and luxury services.
Under his leadership, the company nurtured long-term partnerships with elite manufacturers, and these relationships went beyond retail. They helped build trust in the Gulf as a serious, knowledgeable market for fine watchmaking, encouraging brands to invest more deeply in the region.
Seddiqi Holding, established in 2007 to unify the group’s expanding portfolio, now includes several businesses such as Swiss Watch Services, Mizzen fashion and Seddiqi Properties. The group remains family-run, with multiple generations in executive roles.
Members of the third and fourth generations, including his sons, nieces and nephews, hold senior positions across the group, ensuring the family’s vision continues.
Colleagues and employees remembered Abdulmagied as a warm and approachable leader, known for his generosity of spirit and genuine care for people. Under his stewardship, Ahmed Seddiqi became a defining force in the Middle East's luxury retail landscape, contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a hub for high-end watches and jewellery.
As Dubai evolved into an international shopping and tourism hub, the Seddiqi business grew alongside it.
Major mall expansions, rising visitor numbers and an increasingly sophisticated customer base created fertile ground for high horology. Abdulmagied was among the executives who recognised early that the emirate could compete with established global capitals for luxury watch sales.
Beyond balance sheets and boutiques, Abdulmagied is remembered for elevating the culture of watch appreciation in the UAE — supporting collectors, education and events that connected regional buyers with global craftsmanship.
For many in the trade, his work helped shift the Middle East from being seen simply as a sales market to becoming an influential voice within international horology.