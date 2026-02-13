Abdulmagied Seddiqi: A legacy in UAE’s luxury watch industry

"Beyond the walls of Seddiqi Holding, his influence resonated across the luxury industry in the region and our society. He was a pioneer who helped shape the UAE’s retail landscape, while shaping our own," it added.

⁣

"He lived with sincerity and kindness, touching the lives of those around him with his humility, wisdom, and unwavering love for his family.⁣

⁣

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.⁣ Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."