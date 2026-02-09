Why UAE residents are choosing luxury watch auctions for alternative ways to hedge against volatility

The growth of the Indian population within the UAE is not confined to migration. South Asian parents across the Emirates have children who call cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai ‘home’. For the youth whose parents made the transition to the UAE in its earlier days, they have grown up as ‘third-culture’ kids, and now as their parents grow older there is a significant transfer of responsibility and wealth. A co-authored whitepaper by DIFC Innovation Hub, Julius Baer and Euroclear identified that by 2030 more than US$1 trillion in wealth will transfer across families in the Middle East. Indian millennials and Gen-Z audiences are affecting luxury watch auctions in two key ways - firstly, by selling inherited watches that are no longer wanted by the recipient and secondly, as these younger generations access greater wealth than ever before, there comes a desire to purchase quality timepieces. The wealth transfer, particularly amongst Indian high-net-worth audiences, stimulates both supply and demand across auctions.