Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC opens sixth branch in Sharjah, strengthening its presence across the UAE

Bangladeshi entrepreneur and UAE-based businessman Shahidur Rahman, widely known as the face behind the popular expat-focused brand Hellow Dubai, has expanded his business footprint with the opening of a new Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC branch in Sharjah. The newly launched outlet, located next to Rolla Mall on Rolla Road, marks the sixth branch under the Wadi Al Shahid Group across Dubai and Sharjah.



The expansion reflects the company’s steady growth and increasing demand for transparent travel, visa, and business support services among expatriates living in the UAE.



Strengthening presence in Sharjah