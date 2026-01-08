Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC opens sixth branch in Sharjah, strengthening its presence across the UAE

Expansion reflects company’s steady growth and increasing demand for transparent travel
Bangladeshi entrepreneur and UAE-based businessman Shahidur Rahman, widely known as the face behind the popular expat-focused brand Hellow Dubai, has expanded his business footprint with the opening of a new Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC branch in Sharjah. The newly launched outlet, located next to Rolla Mall on Rolla Road, marks the sixth branch under the Wadi Al Shahid Group across Dubai and Sharjah.
The expansion reflects the company’s steady growth and increasing demand for transparent travel, visa, and business support services among expatriates living in the UAE.
Strengthening presence in Sharjah
The Rolla branch has been strategically opened to cater to residents and businesses in one of Sharjah’s busiest commercial districts. With this launch, Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC aims to improve accessibility to essential services while maintaining its core promise of affordability and clarity.
The new branch offers a comprehensive range of services, including air ticket bookings at competitive prices, tourism and holiday packages, and visit and tourist visas for applicants from anywhere in the world. Customers can also avail tourist attraction tickets across the UAE, covering popular destinations and experiences.
In addition, the branch provides company setup services in Sharjah and Dubai, supporting entrepreneurs with a clear and transparent process — an area where the brand has earned strong trust within the expat community.
Shahidur Rahman’s entrepreneurial journey began with a clear goal: to simplify complex services for expatriates and eliminate confusion, hidden costs, and misinformation. Over the years, this vision has evolved into a multi-branch operation under the Wadi Al Shahid Group, serving thousands of customers every month.
Today, the group operates through three key verticals:
Wadi Al Shahid Travel, offering local and international flight bookings, holiday packages, worldwide visa assistance, and corporate travel solutions.
Wadi Al Shahid Typing Services, supporting residents with government-related documentation, Emirates ID processing, visa applications, and company formation assistance.
Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC, focused on UAE visit visas, ticketing, tour planning, and customised travel experiences.
This integrated structure has positioned the brand as a reliable one-stop solution for travel, documentation, and business services.
Although the official business operates under Wadi Al Shahid Group, the brand is popularly known as Hellow Dubai, a name that emerged organically through Shahidur’s strong digital presence. Through platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, he regularly shares practical information related to UAE regulations, visa updates, travel guidance, and expat life.
His easy-to-understand content and transparent approach have made Hellow Dubai a trusted name among UAE residents, particularly within the South Asian expat community.
With the opening of its sixth branch, Shahidur Rahman has reaffirmed his long-term vision of expanding the Wadi Al Shahid / Hellow Dubai network across the UAE. Future plans include more physical branches, end-to-end online service platforms, and global travel and visa support solutions.
As Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC continues to grow, the new Sharjah branch stands as another milestone in a journey driven by service, trust, and community-focused entrepreneurship. For more information https://www.hellowdubai.com/
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox