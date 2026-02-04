DCI expands footprint with launch of Sharjah branch

The launch was celebrated at Jory Hall at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, following an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new branch earlier in the day. The evening brought together senior officials, industry leaders and distinguished guests, transforming the occasion into both a corporate milestone and a cultural celebration.

District Cooling International (DCI), the leading UAE distributor of LG cooling solutions, marked a significant milestone in its growth journey with the launch of its Sharjah branch last week. This is its third in the UAE after Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The expansion underscores the strategic importance of Sharjah and the northern emirates in DCI’s long-term vision and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering faster, more efficient and customer-centric services through a dedicated regional presence.

Speaking at the event, Ali Al Zarooni, Managing Partner of DCI, described the Sharjah branch as a reflection of the company’s Emirati roots and its commitment to excellence. He emphasised that DCI’s growth has been shaped by the UAE’s vision of innovation, service and leadership, noting that trust, reliability and continuous delivery remain at the heart of the company’s ethos. He also highlighted DCI’s strong partnership with LG, praising the global technology leader for its innovation-driven approach and support in meeting evolving market needs.

With more than 50,000 tons of cooling capacity delivered in the northern emirates in recent years, the Sharjah branch now operates as a fully independent entity with dedicated engineering, sales and after-sales teams. The new setup is designed to enable faster decision-making, enhanced technical support and elevated service standards across the region.

Seconding Al Zarooni’s vision, Yazan Al Omari, General Manager of DCI, said: “The establishment of our Sharjah office reflects our strong confidence in the northern emirates and their rapid development, as well as the vital role that sustainable cooling infrastructure plays in supporting this growth. Today, growth is no longer just about constructing buildings; it is about creating efficient and sustainable environments where people can live, work and thrive.”

“Sharjah represents a natural next chapter in DCI’s journey,” Al Zarooni said. “Our expansion here is driven by a clear vision to be closer to our customers, respond faster to market needs, and contribute meaningfully to the region’s infrastructure growth. This new branch strengthens our ability to deliver world-class cooling solutions while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the northern emirates.”

Al Omari noted that Sharjah and the northern emirates are witnessing significant private-sector development across multiple industries, driving an increasing demand for advanced technology, energy-efficient HVAC solutions and reliable after-sales service. “By strengthening our presence in Sharjah, DCI is moving closer to the market and its customers. In close collaboration with our partner, LG, we are ensuring that all resources are in place to deliver faster technical support and service solutions,” he added.

With its portfolio spanning centrifugal, absorption, air-cooled and water-cooled screw chillers, as well as LG VRF and SAC/RAC systems, DCI continues to strengthen its position in the UAE’s cooling solutions market.

Keon Woo Park, General Manager, Field Engineering Team at LG, highlighted the launch as a testament to the growing presence of LG in the northern emirates through its partnership with DCI, expressing confidence in the collaboration’s future growth.

Those who spoke at the event included Souhir Fatnassi, Branch Manager for Sharjah and the northern emirates; and Jacob Egho, Service Sales Manager at DCI.

Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the event, Yassir Az. Abbasher, Head Of Sales - LG Electronics Gulf, said: “DCI has truly helped us in expanding our business in the UAE. First, their strong local leadership is directly involved in the business and consistently adds value. Second, their geographical presence across the country with more than three offices covering the UAE strengthens their reach. In addition to their sales and engineering capabilities, DCI also has a well-established service team, supported by a large number of technicians and ready availability of spare parts. All of this adds significant value to our expansion in the UAE.

“We are confident that DCI will expand further by opening new offices, strengthening their sales teams, enhancing service capabilities, and increasing spare parts inventory to better service and satisfy customers.”

The impact of DCI’s expansion is already being felt across the construction and real estate sectors. Mohanad Ghaleyon, Contracts Manager at Alserh Alkabeer Construction, described the partnership as a key driver of regional progress. “Having DCI as a strategic partner has been instrumental in driving growth and excellence in Sharjah’s regional development,” he said. “As one of the leading companies in the region, DCI plays a critical role in advancing HVAC infrastructure and equipment, which in turn strengthens both the construction and real estate sectors.”

He also underscored the operational strength of the collaboration. “Their reliability and efficiency in delivery have been consistently impressive,” Ghaleyon noted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Abraham Biju, Contracts Manager at Proarc Engineering Consultants in Ajman, highlighted DCI’s comprehensive approach to project support. “Working with DCI has been a highly satisfying experience. Their involvement extends across the entire project lifecycle, ensuring consistent and comprehensive support at every stage.”