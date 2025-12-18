Mr Cricket UAE digital sport platform launched in Dubai

Cricket-focused digital media platform marks a new business segment for Danube Group
Dubai: Danube Group, one of the UAE’s most diversified conglomerates, has ventured into the digital sports media space with the launch of Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group, a cricket-focused platform spearheaded by Vice Chairman Anis Sajan, popularly known in the region as “Mr. Cricket UAE.”
Marking a significant expansion beyond its established portfolio in real estate, retail, building materials, and hospitality, Danube Group is now tapping into the rapidly growing digital sports industry. The platform positions the conglomerate as a forward-looking enterprise, blending technology, entertainment, and sport to reach fans worldwide.
The official launch event in Dubai drew cricket legends including Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, JP Duminy, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, and Khurram Khan, alongside other prominent figures from the global cricket fraternity.
Speaking at the launch, Anis Sajan said, “Today, Danube Group takes a major leap into a brand-new segment. Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group is not just a business expansion — it is the culmination of my lifelong passion for cricket. As the UAE becomes a global hub for the sport, this platform will bring world-class cricket content, storytelling, and exclusive access to fans worldwide.”
Headquartered in Dubai, Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group becomes the UAE’s first dedicated cricket digital media house, reflecting the nation’s ambition to strengthen its global sports presence. Initially focused on cricket, the platform plans to expand into other major sports over time, evolving into a comprehensive multi-sport digital platform.
The platform, Sajan said, will offer live and real-time cricket coverage, interviews with international players, premium digital video productions and studio shows. social-first short-form content, documentary-style storytelling rooted in cricket culture, and insights and behind-the-scenes access across global leagues
Sajan added: “The UAE has truly become a home away from home for fans from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, as well as expatriates from England, Australia, South Africa, and beyond. Launching a world-class sports media platform here helps cement the nation’s role not just in hosting the sport, but in shaping how it is consumed globally.”
“Cricket has always been a passion for me for the last 45 years and will never be treated as a business. Cricket is my passion and not business. Even though this is a new segment in the group, it comes straight from the heart,” he said.
