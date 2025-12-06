GOLD/FOREX
UAE Google Trends 2025: From cricket to Dubai Chocolate, what everyone googled

From cricket fever to Dubai Chocolate and ChatGPT, see what the UAE searched most in 2025

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
UAE’s top Google searches of 2025 revealed — cricket, AI, and more!
UAE’s top Google searches of 2025 revealed — cricket, AI, and more!

From roaring cricket stadiums to the sweet allure of Dubai Chocolate, 2025 revealed what captured the UAE’s attention online. Google’s Year in Search shows a fascinating mix of passions — sports, AI, movies, gadgets, and indulgent treats — that dominated search queries across the nation.

Why was cricket the UAE’s obsession in 2025?

It was impossible to scroll social media without seeing cricket highlights. Asia Cup, IPL 2025, and ICC Champions Trophy dominated searches, with fans checking scores, player stats, and match schedules nonstop. From Dubai to Abu Dhabi, stadiums were packed and screens were glued — cricket truly became the nation’s obsession.

Overall top trending

  1. Asia Cup

  2. IPL 2025

  3. ICC Champions Trophy

  4. Gemini

  5. FIFA Club World Cup

  6. DeepSeek

  7. iPhone 17

  8. ChatGPT

  9. Women’s World Cup

  10. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

How did luxury and lifestyle trends shine online?

From iPhone 17 and Labubu toys to Seven Yachts and Keeta, UAE residents showed a hunger for gadgets, premium experiences, and lifestyle indulgences. Even bite-sized luxuries like Dubai Chocolate made waves.

Gadgets, toys, and luxe experiences

  1. iPhone

  2. Labubu

  3. Renty.ae

  4. Seven Yachts

  5. Keeta

  6. OneClickDrive

  7. Dr. Joy Dental Clinics

  8. Bazooka

  9. Dubai Chocolate

  10. Noon

What made Dubai Chocolate everyone’s favourite?

Dubai Chocolate was one of 2025’s most searched products — and it’s easy to see why. From artisanal truffles to luxury gift boxes, everyone wanted a taste of the city’s chocolaty delights.

More than just a treat

Searches went beyond tasting. People looked for recipes, online deliveries, and exclusive chocolate experiences. This trend shows how indulgence meets convenience in the UAE.

Which AI tools became part of daily life?

Artificial intelligence was more than a buzzword in 2025. Google Gemini, DeepSeek, and ChatGPT topped searches, proving that residents weren’t just curious about tech — AI is now integral to work, creativity, and entertainment.

10 tech platforms

  1. Google Gemini

  2. DeepSeek

  3. ChatGPT

  4. YouTube Music

  5. Google AI Studio

  6. Grok

  7. Wayground

  8. Poxel.oi

  9. Humanize AI

  10. Hailuo AI

Which movies had UAE audiences glued to screens?

Blockbusters like Coolie, Saiyaara, Kantara 2, and Mission Impossible dominated searches. Sequels and franchises like Superman, F1, and War 2 also trended, showing a love for nostalgia, high-octane action, and spectacular visuals.

Top 10 movies

  1. Coolie

  2. Saiyaara

  3. L2: Empuraan

  4. Kantara 2

  5. Mission Impossible

  6. Superman

  7. F1

  8. Final Destination Bloodlines

  9. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

  10. War 2

Who were the stars everyone Googled?

Cricket stars led the spotlight. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyansh Arya, Saim Ayub, and Hassan Nawaz kept fans talking with on-field heroics and viral moments

  1. Stars who stole the spotlight

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  2. Abhishek Sharma

  3. Priyansh Arya

  4. Saif Hassan

  5. Jemimah Rodrigues

  6. Saim Ayub

  7. Sahibzada Farhan

  8. Hassan Nawaz

  9. Shaik Rasheed

  10. Vignesh Puthur

Beyond sports, rising stars like Shaik Rasheed and Vignesh Puthur trended for achievements and online buzz. Social media, entertainment, and new talent kept the nation engaged all year.

Why do these trends matter?

Google’s Year in Search 2025 offers a snapshot of what captivated the UAE — from stadiums and screens to AI tools and luxury treats. Sports, entertainment, innovation, and indulgence weren’t just searches; they shaped conversations and lifestyles across the nation.

