From cricket fever to Dubai Chocolate and ChatGPT, see what the UAE searched most in 2025
From roaring cricket stadiums to the sweet allure of Dubai Chocolate, 2025 revealed what captured the UAE’s attention online. Google’s Year in Search shows a fascinating mix of passions — sports, AI, movies, gadgets, and indulgent treats — that dominated search queries across the nation.
It was impossible to scroll social media without seeing cricket highlights. Asia Cup, IPL 2025, and ICC Champions Trophy dominated searches, with fans checking scores, player stats, and match schedules nonstop. From Dubai to Abu Dhabi, stadiums were packed and screens were glued — cricket truly became the nation’s obsession.
Asia Cup
IPL 2025
ICC Champions Trophy
Gemini
FIFA Club World Cup
DeepSeek
iPhone 17
ChatGPT
Women’s World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
From iPhone 17 and Labubu toys to Seven Yachts and Keeta, UAE residents showed a hunger for gadgets, premium experiences, and lifestyle indulgences. Even bite-sized luxuries like Dubai Chocolate made waves.
iPhone
Labubu
Renty.ae
Seven Yachts
Keeta
OneClickDrive
Dr. Joy Dental Clinics
Bazooka
Dubai Chocolate
Noon
Dubai Chocolate was one of 2025’s most searched products — and it’s easy to see why. From artisanal truffles to luxury gift boxes, everyone wanted a taste of the city’s chocolaty delights.
Searches went beyond tasting. People looked for recipes, online deliveries, and exclusive chocolate experiences. This trend shows how indulgence meets convenience in the UAE.
Artificial intelligence was more than a buzzword in 2025. Google Gemini, DeepSeek, and ChatGPT topped searches, proving that residents weren’t just curious about tech — AI is now integral to work, creativity, and entertainment.
Google Gemini
DeepSeek
ChatGPT
YouTube Music
Google AI Studio
Grok
Wayground
Poxel.oi
Humanize AI
Hailuo AI
Blockbusters like Coolie, Saiyaara, Kantara 2, and Mission Impossible dominated searches. Sequels and franchises like Superman, F1, and War 2 also trended, showing a love for nostalgia, high-octane action, and spectacular visuals.
Coolie
Saiyaara
L2: Empuraan
Kantara 2
Mission Impossible
Superman
F1
Final Destination Bloodlines
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
War 2
Cricket stars led the spotlight. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyansh Arya, Saim Ayub, and Hassan Nawaz kept fans talking with on-field heroics and viral moments
Stars who stole the spotlight
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Abhishek Sharma
Priyansh Arya
Saif Hassan
Jemimah Rodrigues
Saim Ayub
Sahibzada Farhan
Hassan Nawaz
Shaik Rasheed
Vignesh Puthur
Beyond sports, rising stars like Shaik Rasheed and Vignesh Puthur trended for achievements and online buzz. Social media, entertainment, and new talent kept the nation engaged all year.
Google’s Year in Search 2025 offers a snapshot of what captivated the UAE — from stadiums and screens to AI tools and luxury treats. Sports, entertainment, innovation, and indulgence weren’t just searches; they shaped conversations and lifestyles across the nation.
