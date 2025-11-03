Short trips, easy visas: Top 5 countries UAE travellers love to visit on a budget

“With Millennials and Gen Z now representing over 80% of UAE outbound bookings, we’re seeing a clear correlation between digital-first travellers and destination choices that prioritize accessibility and value,” said Mohak Nahta, CEO and Founder of Atlys. “Winter travel is expanding beyond traditional corridors, signaling growing confidence and curiosity among younger travellers.”

New data from visa platform Atlys shows that Millennials and Gen Z now account for over 80% of all outbound travel bookings, with younger travellers preferring destinations that are budget-friendly, visa-easy, and just a few hours away.

With competitive flight prices and simple e-visa access, Turkey remains one of the UAE’s most popular short-haul escapes. Istanbul and Antalya top itineraries for culture, shopping, and food. Younger travellers especially favour four- or five-day trips, balancing affordability with a taste of Europe just a few hours away.

Saudi Arabia attracts steady traffic from the UAE, supported by streamlined e-visas and frequent flights. Many trips centre around family visits and Umrah, but the country’s emerging tourism scene — including AlUla, NEOM, and The Red Sea Project — is pulling in younger travellers seeking authentic regional experiences just a short flight away.

Egypt remains a top choice for UAE travellers thanks to its short flight times, low costs, and easy entry. From Cairo’s history to Sharm El Sheikh’s beaches, it offers plenty of value without the price tag of long-haul destinations. For many Millennials and Gen Z travellers, it’s the go-to option for a short break that feels like a full getaway.

Here are the five countries topping the list for UAE travellers in 2025 — where affordability, convenience, and culture come together.

Atlys data also shows the UAE has become the top destination for Indian travellers during the September–October festive period, ahead of Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. This points to the UAE’s growing role as both a travel hub and a destination — connecting Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

When the heat drops, UAE travellers expand their range. The UK, Thailand, Indonesia, and Turkey are leading winter choices, showing a move toward combining comfort with discovery and longer, more meaningful trips.

Atlys data shows Millennials make up 55.6% of UAE outbound travellers, Gen Z 24.5%, and Gen X 17.1%. Men still take the majority of trips — 69% in summer and 75% in winter — but female-led travel is growing, especially among professionals planning wellness or culture-focused getaways.

Baku continues to draw UAE residents looking for a quick, cool, and affordable trip. The visa-on-arrival system, mild climate, and expanding food and hospitality scene make it an easy favourite for couples, families, and young professionals wanting a change of scenery without a long flight.

Indonesia, especially Bali, offers a sweet spot between affordability and escape. Its simplified e-visa system, excellent flight links via Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and wide range of accommodation options make it a hit among digital-first travellers combining leisure with remote work or extended breaks.

UAE travellers in 2025 are choosing short, affordable, visa-easy escapes over long luxury holidays. They’re younger, more connected, and focused on value, convenience, and experience — redefining how the UAE explores the world, one quick trip at a time.

